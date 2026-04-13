Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal fires warning to Atlético Madrid’s Diego Simeone backing himself in one-on-one duels

Despite arriving as clear favorites, Barcelona suffered a surprising defeat against Atlético Madrid. As a result, the Blaugranas find themselves in a difficult position for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, needing to overturn a two-goal deficit. Nevertheless, Lamine Yamal has shown strong confidence in a comeback, warning Atlético Madrid’s Diego Simeone about putting him in one-on-one duels.

“Barça have been chasing the Champions League for many years, we’re eager to get through to the next round, and we are Barça—we’ll give it everything… I feel very good, really looking forward to tomorrow’s match. I’m motivated for it and hope I can make the difference. Let’s see if Cholo does me a favor and sets me up for a one-on-one with a defender—I hope so,” Lamine Yamal said in the latest press conference.

Facing a two-goal deficit, Lamine Yamal knows they’ll need to mount a powerful offensive against Atlético Madrid. Far from being intimidated by this challenge, he has already made it clear that he’s looking forward to one-on-one situations to showcase his offensive prowess and shine. Incidentally, he implies that if los Colchoneros opt for an offensive approach, his team will have the advantage in one-on-one matchups with their players.

Looking ahead to the second leg, the Blaugranas have decided not to rely solely on Lamine Yamal, revels the youngster in press conference. “There are some really talented players—world-class veterans who prove it year after year. I don’t think it’s just about me, and even if it were, I wouldn’t care.” While he is their most influential player, they are counting on veterans like Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, and Dani Olmo to step up.

Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal, of FC Barcelona.

Hansi Flick may bench Marcus Rashford to restore midfield dominance

Although Barcelona suffered a surprise defeat against Atlético Madrid, they managed to remain the dominant team on the field, though they showed serious problems in midfield. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal dominated down the wings, though they failed to convert their scoring opportunities. Given this, coach Hansi Flick might bench the Englishman, opting instead for a lineup he has used in previous games.

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At the latest press conference, Hansi Flick revealed key details of his game plan for the second leg against los Colchoneros. “Everyone on the team needs to be involved and connected, and defend as a unit. When we don’t have the ball, we need to close down spaces and stay compact—that’s how we want to play soccer.” With this in mind, Marcus Rashford starting spot might be in danger to Dani Olmo.

Even though the Englishman had several runs and occasions in the first leg, he constantly lost the possession of the ball. For that reason, Atlético Madrid got the chance to dominate in the counterattack. To avoid this, the German coach may bet for Dani Olmo, coupled with Fermin Lopez to bolster midfield dominance, with numerical superiority. Moreover, they could help Pedri and Frenkie de Jong in the base.