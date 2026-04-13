Rafael Leão reportedly decides to leave AC Milan after fan boos during recent defeat

At the start of the 2025–26 season, Rafael Leão emerged as the team’s most decisive player, leading the scoring charts following Christian Pulisic’s drop in form. However, the Portuguese is not going through his best run, having more than one month without scoring. After having received boos from the fans in the team’s latest defeat, he has reportedly decided to leave AC Milan at the end of the season.

According to Andrea Ramazzotti, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rafael Leão felt very mistreated by the boos from the fans. Not only has he been playing several matches with pubalgia, but he is also playing out of position. Despite this, the Portuguese does not feel valued by the supporters for his great efforts for the team, further opening the door to a potential departure in the summer of 2026.

While Leão shone as a world-class left winger, Massimiliano Allegri has not managed to fit him into his system. With his 3-5-2 setup, he has had to adapt to playing as a center forward or second striker—positions that are not natural for him and are being used for the first time in his career. With no indication that the system will change, the coach seems determined to stick with it, leaving the Portuguese without an ideal role at the Rossoneri.

Despite his poor form at the Rossoneri, coach Allegri has chosen to publicly defend him, highlighting his improvements in the game. However, Rafael Leão has not been able to return to his best version, as he has no way of playing with the same prominence as a left winger, something that does not seem likely to change. For this reason, he could force a departure, seeking a team where he can thrive with his pace and dribbling.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan

Report: Rafael Leão is attracting interest from the Premier League

Throughout his professional career, Rafael Leão has proven to be one of the best left wingers in the world. Under head coach Stefano Pioli, the Portuguese was in peak form, excelling both as a dribbler and a goalscorer, surpassing 10 goals and 10 assists. While he has not managed to shine under coach Allegri, he is still reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League, where his playing style would stand out.

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As a fast player with outstanding dribbling ability, Leão is attracting attention from Manchester United, as he is seen as an ideal complement to their attack. In the event of a €40–50M offer (around $46–58M), the Rossoneri would be open to his transfer to the Red Devils, as he is no longer considered untouchable and his relationship with the fans is not at its best, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

If he were to regain prominence as a left winger, Rafael Leão could once again become one of the most impactful players in soccer world. In addition, the high tempo of the Premier League could suit his style of play, giving him opportunities to rediscover his best version. However, the Portuguese is also reportedly attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, presenting another potential option.