Atlético Madrid captain Koke sends strong message to Barcelona ahead the Champions League clash: ‘We’ll treat it like a final’

Atlético Madrid stunned Barcelona with a 2–0 victory at the Spotify Camp Nou. Far from adopting a defensive mindset, Los Colchoneros came out to impose their attacking strength, taking advantage of Barcelona’s lack of control in midfield. Rather than considering the tie settled, captain Koke issued a warning to the Blaugranas ahead of the second leg, offering hints about their tactical approach ahead the Champions League quarterfinals second leg.

“This is a match that could go down in Champions League history. It’s a historic game for the club, and we are focused on this match, not the Copa final. We’re approaching it like a final. We’re going there to win it… My teammates are highly motivated. It’s normal that they (Barcelona players) believe they can come back. The opposite would be strange…with the desire to play a great match against a strong opponent, in our stadium,” Koke said in the latest press conference.

Even though they hold a comfortable advantage on the scoreboard, Koke’s words suggest they will not sit back and defend. Unlike in previous seasons, Los Colchoneros have shown that their best version comes when they take an aggressive, high-risk approach, with Ademola Lookman and Giuliano Simeone dominating the flanks. With this in mind, they will look to extend their lead rather than protect it.

While Lamine Yamal has opted to challenge coach Diego Simeone over his dominance in one-on-one situations, they have decided to stick to their approach: Securing the victory. However, Los Colchoneros could look to apply tight marking on the 18-year-old star, limiting his ability to make an impact in attack. In addition, they will aim to exploit the space behind Barcelona’s defenders with their quick counterattacking style.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Atlético Madrid’s Diego Simeone faces key absentees vs. Barcelona

Ahead of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Atlético Madrid arrive with a clear advantage, holding a two-goal lead on aggregate. In addition, coach Diego Simeone regains Pablo Barrios, Johnny Cardoso, and Jan Oblak, providing a significant boost. However, they also face a major setback, as they will be without three absences that could prove decisive in the match against Barcelona.

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Coach Diego Simeone will be without three high-level center-backs: Marc Pubill due to accumulated yellow cards, as well as José María Giménez and David Hancko, who did not take part in the latest training session due to fitness issues. Without them, Los Colchoneros lose defensive reliability, leaving everything in the hands of Robin Le Normand and Clément Lenglet, who have tended to make mistakes from game to game.

Taking advantage of these absences, the Blaugranas could look to apply sustained high pressing. In doing so, they may force errors in the build-up, putting Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski in prime positions to score and chase the comeback. However, Los Colchoneros could also aim to reduce their opponent’s influence by adopting an attacking approach that forces Barcelona to proceed with caution.