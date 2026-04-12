Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Lamine Yamal sets sights on Barcelona comeback against Atletico in UCL with nod to LeBron James

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrating.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrating.

Lamine Yamal was one of the few bright spots in a flat Barcelona performance that ended in a 2-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie at Camp Nou. Now eyeing a historic comeback on the road, the 18-year-old has stoked the fires ahead of the second leg with a pointed nod to NBA legend LeBron James.

Despite the disappointing result, Yamal quickly shook it off by finding the net in a 4-1 win over Espanyol last Saturday in the Catalan derby. With the second leg now looming at the Metropolitano on Tuesday, he has made clear he has no intention of accepting the tie as lost, embracing the challenge of overturning the deficit on enemy turf.

In a telling move on social media, Yamal swapped his Instagram profile picture to an image of LeBron James celebrating the 2016 NBA title. That was the year James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers following his championship run with the Miami Heat and delivered the franchise its first ever title, earning Finals MVP honors in the process, with both trophies visible in the image Yamal chose as his profile picture.

The context of that NBA Finals series adds another layer to the message. The Cavaliers came back from 3-1 down against Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors, with James as the driving force behind one of the most stunning reversals in sports history. In choosing that image, Yamal is making his intentions clear, setting his sights on another special “Remontada,” this time in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

Lamine Yamal&#039;s Instagram profile picture.

Lamine Yamal’s Instagram profile picture.

Yamal had already been vocal about his belief in a turnaround immediately after the first leg. “This isn’t over yet, Culers. We will give it our all in the second leg. Together as one, always,” he wrote on Instagram following the defeat.

Advertisement
Alessandro Bastoni nears a Barcelona move as Inter Milan reportedly reach an agreement for Tarik Muharemovic

see also

Alessandro Bastoni nears a Barcelona move as Inter Milan reportedly reach an agreement for Tarik Muharemovic

Adding further reason for optimism, one of the last time Barcelona traveled to the Metropolitano in a high-stakes context, they came away with a convincing 3-0 victory. That came back in March 2024 in a La Liga clash, with goals from Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres doing the damage, in a match where a then 16-year-old Yamal came on as a second-half substitute under coach Xavi Hernandez.

Yamal keeps breaking records

Goalkeeper Juan Musso was outstanding for Atletico Madrid in the first leg, denying Yamal and Barcelona on multiple occasions to preserve the clean sheet. The Spaniard bounced back in style against Espanyol on the weekend, and in doing so reached yet another milestone.

On Saturday, Yamal became the youngest player ever to appear in 100 La Liga matches, reaching the mark at just 18 years and 272 days old. The record had previously been held by Real Madrid icon Raúl González, who hit the century mark at 19 years and 283 days old, another benchmark swept away by a teenager who continues to rewrite the history books at a remarkable pace.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Alessandro Bastoni nears a Barcelona move as Inter Milan reportedly reach an agreement for Tarik Muharemovic

Alessandro Bastoni nears a Barcelona move as Inter Milan reportedly reach an agreement for Tarik Muharemovic

Although Alessandro Bastoni’s move to Barcelona appears complicated, the Italian could be edging closer to a transfer. Inter Milan have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Tarik Muharemovic ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Lamine Yamal becomes youngest to reach 100 La Liga matches at 18: How long did it take Messi?

Lamine Yamal becomes youngest to reach 100 La Liga matches at 18: How long did it take Messi?

Lamine Yamal reached 100 La Liga matches in record time, leaving Lionel Messi far behind.

How to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Matchday 31 of the 2025/26 La Liga campaign delivers a derby clash as Barcelona host Espanyol. Find all the essential details here, from kickoff times to full broadcast information, including how to watch the match live on TV and streaming services.

Christian Pulisic on alert as Massimiliano Allegri picks 10 players to lead Milan’s future as Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka enter the frame

Christian Pulisic on alert as Massimiliano Allegri picks 10 players to lead Milan’s future as Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka enter the frame

Christian Pulisic's status at Milan has come under renewed scrutiny as Massimiliano Allegri begins shaping his vision for the seasons ahead, with potential arrivals like Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka already entering the conversation.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo