Lamine Yamal sets sights on Barcelona comeback against Atletico in UCL with nod to LeBron James

Lamine Yamal was one of the few bright spots in a flat Barcelona performance that ended in a 2-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie at Camp Nou. Now eyeing a historic comeback on the road, the 18-year-old has stoked the fires ahead of the second leg with a pointed nod to NBA legend LeBron James.

Despite the disappointing result, Yamal quickly shook it off by finding the net in a 4-1 win over Espanyol last Saturday in the Catalan derby. With the second leg now looming at the Metropolitano on Tuesday, he has made clear he has no intention of accepting the tie as lost, embracing the challenge of overturning the deficit on enemy turf.

In a telling move on social media, Yamal swapped his Instagram profile picture to an image of LeBron James celebrating the 2016 NBA title. That was the year James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers following his championship run with the Miami Heat and delivered the franchise its first ever title, earning Finals MVP honors in the process, with both trophies visible in the image Yamal chose as his profile picture.

The context of that NBA Finals series adds another layer to the message. The Cavaliers came back from 3-1 down against Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors, with James as the driving force behind one of the most stunning reversals in sports history. In choosing that image, Yamal is making his intentions clear, setting his sights on another special “Remontada,” this time in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

Lamine Yamal’s Instagram profile picture.

Yamal had already been vocal about his belief in a turnaround immediately after the first leg. “This isn’t over yet, Culers. We will give it our all in the second leg. Together as one, always,” he wrote on Instagram following the defeat.

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Adding further reason for optimism, one of the last time Barcelona traveled to the Metropolitano in a high-stakes context, they came away with a convincing 3-0 victory. That came back in March 2024 in a La Liga clash, with goals from Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres doing the damage, in a match where a then 16-year-old Yamal came on as a second-half substitute under coach Xavi Hernandez.

Yamal keeps breaking records

Goalkeeper Juan Musso was outstanding for Atletico Madrid in the first leg, denying Yamal and Barcelona on multiple occasions to preserve the clean sheet. The Spaniard bounced back in style against Espanyol on the weekend, and in doing so reached yet another milestone.

On Saturday, Yamal became the youngest player ever to appear in 100 La Liga matches, reaching the mark at just 18 years and 272 days old. The record had previously been held by Real Madrid icon Raúl González, who hit the century mark at 19 years and 283 days old, another benchmark swept away by a teenager who continues to rewrite the history books at a remarkable pace.

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