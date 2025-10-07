Bad news for Messi: Jordi Alba announces retirement months after extending contract with Inter Miami

Inter Miami were shaken Tuesday by Jordi Alba’s surprising announcement that he will retire from soccer once the current 2025 Major League Soccer season concludes. In doing so, the left-back follows in the footsteps of Sergio Busquets and leaves Lionel Messi’s team.

“The time has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life. I’ve decided to bring my professional football career to an end at the conclusion of this season,” Alba began in a video posted Tuesday on his official Instagram account. “I do so with complete conviction, with peace, and with happiness. Because I feel I’ve walked this path with every ounce of passion I had and now is the right moment to open a new chapter and close the previous one with the best possible feeling.”

The Spanish star then reflected on all the clubs he has played for since childhood, sharing what he learned at each stop along the way. He highlighted Atletico Centro Hospitalense, Cornellá, Nástic de Tarragona, and Valencia CF before arriving at Barcelona. “The club of my life. The one that saw me grow up as a child, and allowed me to reach the peak of my career, live over a decade of unforgettable memories, and win every possible title,” he explained.

“To the Spanish National Team, proud to have worn this jersey and grateful to be a small part of your history,” Jordi continued. “And finally, to Inter Miami. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms, for your kindness, and for giving me the chance to enjoy this journey until the very last moment.”

Alba had extended his contract with Inter Miami

Sergio Busquets had also announced his retirement a few weeks ago, but in his case, the decision came amid speculation about his future, given the delays in his negotiations with Inter Miami over a contract extension, with his current deal set to expire in December of this year.

Jordi Alba’s situation is entirely different. On May 15, the Herons announced the signing of a new contract with the left-back, extending his stay at the club for two more years, through the end of the 2027 season.

“I have the desire to continue competing… to continue winning, and, hopefully, win as many titles as possible,” Alba had said at the time. In his farewell video, the Spanish defender did not explain the reasons behind his decision, but it’s clear that something shifted in recent months regarding his motivation, leading him to make a complete 180° turn about his future.

Jordi Alba’s stats

Since his debut with Cornellá in the Catalonia league in 2006, Jordi Alba has played 715 matches and scored 54 goals. His most successful spell was, of course, with Barcelona, where he spent 11 seasons from 2012 to 2023, appearing in over 450 games and winning 17 titles, including the 2014–15 UEFA Champions League.

After leaving the Catalan side, Alba joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 alongside Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi. Together, they led the team to its first-ever trophy, the 2023 Leagues Cup, followed by the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. With the Herons, Jordi has scored 14 goals in 95 appearances and will aim to close out his career by winning the 2025 MLS title.

Inter Miami now need a left-back

Jordi Alba’s announcement now sheds light on the speculation surrounding Inter Miami’s search for a new left-back. Just a few days ago, reporter Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Herons were in advanced talks with former Real Madrid and Manchester United player Sergio Reguilon.

“Negotiations well underway to join MLS side on free transfer after leaving Spurs in July,” Romano added at the time. The loss of Jordi Alba explains why Inter Miami are in the market for a replacement and suggests the club has been aware of the left-back’s retirement decision for several days already.

