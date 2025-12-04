Jordi Alba explains retirement call despite standout form before Inter Miami’s MLS Cup vs. Whitecaps

Jordi Alba will play the final match of his career on the biggest stage MLS has to offer, as Inter Miami host the Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2025 MLS Cup Final. As he prepares to close out an illustrious career, the Spaniard shed light on why he chose to retire despite still performing at an elite level.

On Inter Miami’s run to the MLS Cup, the Herons have rolled to four dominant wins: a 4-0 victory over Nashville in the first round, a 4-0 win against FC Cincinnati in the East semifinals, and a 5-1 rout of New York City FC in the conference final. Throughout that stretch, and across the entire 2025 campaign, Alba has been outstanding, prompting questions about whether he ever considered reversing his decision to hang up his boots.

In his pre-match press conference, Alba was asked if he had second thoughts once he saw his level of form, and the defender was direct: “No, I didn’t hesitate. Obviously I know I can keep playing — physically I feel good, I feel like I’m performing well — but this decision goes beyond that. Apart from the physical side, there are other things. And in that sense, things are going well: I’m playing well, the team is winning and playing great.”

Alba then reflected on what he’ll miss, while stressing that his mind is made up. “Obviously it makes me sad, because I won’t have this day-to-day anymore. But like I said at the time, the decision didn’t come from one day to the next — quite the opposite. I’d been thinking about it for a while, and when I do things, I do them with total conviction. I haven’t had doubts. I’m sad that this is ending, but that’s all,” he concluded.

Lionel Messi #10, Rodrigo De Paul #7 and Jordi Alba #18 of Inter Miami CF warm up during a training session.

After being named to the 2024 MLS Best XI, Alba has maintained his level at age 36, producing 8 goals and 16 assists in 51 matches so far. In the conference final against NYCFC, the Spaniard recorded two brilliant assists — including a backheel to Telasco Segovia — and with the Whitecaps set as his final opponent, he’ll look to make one last impact in his farewell match.

How does Alba rate his career?

With 21 official trophies between FC Barcelona, Inter Miami, and the Spanish national team, Alba leaves the game as one of the most decorated fullbacks in soccer history. His résumé reflects his legacy: 61 goals and 162 assists across 827 career appearances.

Asked how he would rate his career, Alba didn’t hesitate: “I’ve had bad games, good games… I think overall, excellent. That kid who dreamed of playing in the first division has fulfilled all his dreams — and even more than he imagined. I can’t complain at all, quite the opposite. I’m very grateful for the career I’ve had, for the teams I’ve been part of, everything I’ve learned, everything I’ve enjoyed. It has been a privilege.”

The left back also shared what this final week has felt like, the last one he’ll spend in the locker room with his Inter Miami teammates. “Yes, this week there were a lot of emotions, knowing it’s going to be my last match. And obviously you live it in a different way, but with the firm decision to end my career in the best possible setting — in a final. We hope things go our way,” he concluded, setting expectations for the MLS Cup.

