Sergio Busquets reveals post-retirement plans as he sets final goals with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Sergio Busquets has announced that he will bring an end to his illustrious playing career, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in Europe and now in MLS at the age of 37. With a few final goals still to chase alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, the Spanish midfielder has revealed what’s next once he retires.

With his contract set to expire at the end of 2025, Busquets was expected to face a career-defining decision. Still, the retirement news caught many fans by surprise, given how pivotal he remains in Inter Miami’s system. Saturday’s game against the New England Revolution marked his first appearance since making the announcement, with the Florida club honoring him with a framed jersey and an emotional tribute video before kickoff.

Following the 4–1 victory, Busquets was asked whether he planned to follow in the footsteps of Javier Mascherano and move into coaching. The midfielder didn’t shy away from the idea: “I think in the future, yes, but for now I prefer to take a sabbatical year. It’s been a long time with barely any weekends off. Like any footballer, of course, playing with the national team gives you something extra, but it also means you have less time.”

While he noted that he could complete his coaching license within a year and a half, Busquets emphasized the importance of taking time away from the game. “I want to enjoy time with my family — time for myself, for them, to see my kids, be with them, travel more, and watch football from a different perspective. Then, in the future, we’ll see. In theory, yes, but let’s focus on the present, because there’s still a long road ahead,” he added.

Sergio Busquets #5 of Inter Miami CF poses with his family and owners of Inter Miami CF, Jorge Mas and Jose Mas, during his retirement ceremony from Inter Miami CF.

Several midfielders from Spain’s 2010 World Cup–winning squad have already begun their coaching journeys, including Xavi Hernández, Xabi Alonso, Cesc Fàbregas, and even Andrés Iniesta, who is completing his license. Now, Busquets looks set to join his former teammates in shaping the next generation of the game, this time from the sidelines.

Busquets looks ahead to his final games with Inter Miami

Despite his farewell ceremony at Chase Stadium, Busquets still has a few more matches to play for Inter Miami. The team, led by Lionel Messi, currently sits third in the Eastern Conference, with regular-season games remaining against Atlanta United on October 11 and Nashville on October 18 before the MLS Cup Playoffs begin.

With at least four more matches left between the regular season and playoffs, Busquets remains eager to push through to the very end: “I knew it was a special day, but I hope I still have more games left. This isn’t the last one, although here in MLS, with the playoffs, it’s hard to know when the last one will be.”

Just as he did at Barcelona, Busquets said the timing of his decision felt right: “I like finishing things well, ending good stories on my own terms. I think that’s how it’s been. I could keep playing — yes, I feel good, I play many games each season — but I’m not 20 anymore, and I try to help the team. But I think it was the right decision, not only physically but also mentally,” he added.

