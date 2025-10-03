Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly after former Manchester United, Real Madrid player

While Inter Miami still have the most important stretch of the year ahead in Major League Soccer, that hasn’t stopped them from looking toward the future. A former Real Madrid and Manchester United player could be joining Lionel Messi as early as next season.

“Inter Miami in talks for surprise move to sign Sergio Reguilón!” reported journalist Fabrizio Romano on Friday via his official X account. “Negotiations well underway to join MLS side on free transfer after leaving Spurs in July.”

Reguilon has been out of the spotlight at top-tier clubs for some time now. After a promising start to his career at Real Madrid, the left-back had short loan spells at Logroñes and Sevilla before finding a more stable spot in the Premier League.

In 2020, Tottenham Hotspur signed him in a deal that reportedly included a buy-back clause worth nearly $40 million in favor of Los Blancos. His early years in England were solid, with over 30 appearances per season. However, since 2022 he’s been on a series of short-term loans he hasn’t been able to break out of, including stints at Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and Brentford.

Sergio Reguilon playing for Manchester United.

What is Reguilon’s current situation?

Having played just four matches with Tottenham during the 2024–25 season, Reguilon left the English club and became a free agent this summer. Since then, his situation has remained unclear, as he has yet to sign with another team and will likely remain inactive until at least January.

In that context, the opportunity to join a star-studded squad featuring Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul could be quite appealing. “Reguilón, expected to accept as he sees Inter Miami as best option despite multiple proposals on the table,” Romano added.

Do Inter Miami need Reguilon?

Adding Sergio Reguilon would bring more quality and experience to Inter Miami’s roster. However, unlike some of their previous high-profile signings, the Spanish defender likely wouldn’t arrive as a starter.

At left-back, the Herons already have a rock-solid performer in Jordi Alba. The former Barcelona player has made 43 appearances and scored five goals this season, and he remains a key figure in head coach Javier Mascherano’s plans. To make things even more certain, Alba signed a contract extension just a few months ago that runs through December 2027.

Given that, it’s fair to ask what role Reguilon might play if he joins. It’s unlikely he’d displace Alba in the starting lineup, and Noah Allen is already the backup in that position. One possibility is that the Herons are seriously considering pushing Alba further up the field—into a wide midfielder or winger role—something he’s done occasionally in recent games. That scenario could create space for another left-back to be added to the squad.