Inter Miami
Comments

Inter Miami reveal plans to replace Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba ahead of 2026 MLS season

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Sergio Busquets #5 and Jordi Alba #18 of Inter Miami CF.
Sergio Busquets #5 and Jordi Alba #18 of Inter Miami CF.

Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets closed out their professional careers by lifting the 2025 MLS Cup, but their departure leaves a massive void at Inter Miami. Already planning for the 2026 MLS season, the club’s front office has outlined its strategy to replace the veteran Spanish duo.

Lionel Messi’s arrival to the MLS franchise sparked a wave of his former FC Barcelona teammates joining him in Miami. Along with Luis Suárez, both Alba and Busquets became foundational pieces for the Herons, adapting seamlessly to the league’s physical demands and playing at a high level. They were key contributors in every trophy the club has won to date, making their replacements a difficult challenge.

Speaking to reporters before the MLS Cup final, co-owner Jorge Mas reassured fans as he detailed the club’s roadmap for next year: “We’re already preparing for 2026. Obviously, we have the winter window, and two of the best players of this generation are retiring, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. We already have replacements not only in mind, but already verbally agreed. We also have the opportunity, with a DP (Designated Player) slot, to add someone.

As Mas noted, the exits of Busquets and Alba will free up two DP slots, leaving Lionel Messi as the lone remaining Designated Player. Rodrigo De Paul is expected to take one of the openings, while the other could be used for another marquee signing, whether in midfield or in the attack.

Sergio Busquets #5, Jordi Alba #18 and David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF, celebrate with the MLS Cup trophy.

Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and David Beckham of Inter Miami CF celebrating with the MLS Cup trophy.

Despite the two major departures, with the opening of Miami Freedom Park next season, Inter Miami intend to continue expanding as a franchise while staying aggressive in pursuit of their next major target. “The club’s goal for 2026 is to win the Champions Cup, and of course I want to go in with a fully loaded starting XI,” Jorge Mas concluded.

Who are Alba and Busquets’ replacements?

Beyond their individual quality, one of the biggest advantages Alba and Busquets brought to Inter Miami was their deep on-field chemistry with Lionel Messi. Their exits mean the club must find players capable, both physically and mentally, of stepping into highly demanding roles.

As Alba’s replacement, reports have linked Inter Miami with both Sergio Reguilón and Philadelphia Union’s Kai Wagner as leading candidates for the left back role. The Spaniard has been a free agent since leaving Tottenham Hotspur, while the German defender (named to the 2025 MLS Best XI) is considered an equally strong option thanks to his league experience, with talks reportedly already underway with his camp.

When it comes to replacing Busquets, the situation is more complicated, as no clear candidate has emerged. His natural understudy in recent seasons had been Federico Redondo, but after his move to Elche in mid-2025, there is no obvious player capable of replicating Busquets’ unique role in the pivot. Still, co-owner Mas remains confident the club will find the right fit to anchor the midfield.

