As Serie A enters the thick of the 2025-26 season, the Italian league continues to evolve both on and off the pitch. Player performances, club finances, and transfer trends have reshaped the market once again, with players receiving updated valuations in the latest Transfermarkt review. Among the many stories behind the numbers, Christian Pulisic‘s name stands out — a player whose consistent brilliance has reignited his reputation and pushed his market value back to heights not seen in years.

While Italy’s top clubs have tightened their belts financially, there’s been no shortage of talent reshaping the competition. Milan, for example, is among Europe’s top 20 sides in transfer income this year, surpassing $160 million in player sales. That hasn’t stopped the Rossoneri from strengthening strategically, though — with smart reinforcements like Samuele Ricci and veteran stars such as Luka Modric, who have both played crucial roles in maintaining Milan’s place among Serie A’s elite.

Elsewhere, champions Napoli splashed on high-profile additions, including Kevin De Bruyne, while Inter, Roma, and Atalanta each made targeted moves aimed at closing the competitive gap. But even with new faces across Italy, the spotlight of the October update falls on a handful of individuals whose performances have redefined their worth.

Among the headline movers, Inter’s Lautaro Martinez experienced a slight dip in his value, decreasing by $11 million to $99 million. Despite the downgrade, he remains the most valuable player in Serie A. “He remains the best and most valuable player in Serie A,” said Transfermarkt’s Jatin Dietl, “but his status has clearly declined in recent months due to age and a shift toward more physically dominant strikers.”

Lautaro Martinez of Inter

In contrast, Juventus starlet Kenan Yildiz continues his meteoric rise. The 20-year-old has been pivotal for the Bianconeri and at the Club World Cup earlier this year. His valuation skyrocketed by 50%, from $58 million to $87 million, placing him among the league’s top three most valuable players. Dietl explained: “He’s made another big step forward. His creativity, technique, and composure under pressure make him one of Europe’s most exciting young players.”

What about Pulisic?

And then comes the answer to the question on everyone’s mind: Where is Christian Pulisic? The Milan forward, often described as the club’s “silent killer”, has once again reminded Europe of his talent.

Following a string of electrifying performances — including a decisive display against Napoli, where he scored one and assisted another — Pulisic’s market value has surged by $11 million, rising from $59 million to $70 million. This marks his highest valuation since October 2020, when he was still a Chelsea player.

Serie A market values

At 27, Pulisic has evolved into one of Serie A’s most productive attackers, contributing 16 goal involvements since February, more than any other player in Italy. His consistent performances and adaptability have made him a cornerstone of the team’s title charge.

“Since moving to Serie A, he has been the player with the most goal contributions,” Dietl emphasized. “Beyond the numbers, Pulisic stands out for his speed, creativity, and versatility. He can change a game with individual brilliance — through sharp dribbling, incisive passing, or a clinical finish.” With a contract set to run until 2027, and an option to extend through 2028, discussions over a potential renewal are already expected to begin soon.