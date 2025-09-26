Barcelona Champions League winner and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets reveals final decision on future with 10-word announcement

One of Barcelona’s last Champions League winners and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate, Sergio Busquets, has revealed his decision on the future with a clear 10-word announcement. The veteran midfielder, who has shared the pitch with Messi in both Spain and the United States, has chosen the right moment to bring closure to a career that has spanned nearly two decades at the highest level.

Busquets’ journey began in Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, where he quickly rose through the ranks before making his senior debut in 2008. Under Pep Guardiola, he became the midfield anchor of one of the greatest club sides in soccer history.

His tactical intelligence, positional awareness, and calmness under pressure turned him into a pillar of the team’s success. Over the years, he amassed more than 700 appearances for the Catalan club, winning nine La Liga titles, three Champions League trophies, and seven Copa del Rey medals.

After weeks of speculation, the Spanish veteran ended the uncertainty with a heartfelt Instagram video. Looking back on nearly two decades of professional soccer, he revealed his decision with a simple but powerful 10-word statement: “I’m retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled, and above all grateful.”

In full, he reflected: “These will be my last months on the pitch. I am retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled, and above all grateful. Thank you very much, see you soon… All end is a new beginning.”

From La Masia to Barcelona glory

Busquets’ legacy at Camp Nou is undeniable. “Thank you to FC Barcelona, the club of my life. There, I fulfilled the dreams of my childhood of wearing the shirt I loved in hundreds of games. I celebrated many tales and lived unique moments at Camp Nou that I’ll never forget,” he wrote in his farewell message on Instagram.

Busquets’ influence extended beyond Barcelona. For the Spanish national team, he became a key figure during its golden era. He won the 2008 European Championship, the 2010 World Cup, and the 2012 European Championship, cementing his status as one of the best defensive midfielders in history.

“Thank you to the Spain National Team. It was an honor to represent it so many times and to enjoy achievements that will always remain in my heart,” he said. With 143 international caps, Busquets bowed out of the national setup after the 2022 World Cup.

Final chapter with Inter Miami

In 2023, Busquets reunited with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami, a move that surprised many but brought fresh life to Major League Soccer. His experience and leadership elevated the club almost immediately. He helped guide Miami to its first-ever Leagues Cup victory in 2023 and followed it up with a Supporters’ Shield in 2024, while also setting a record for the most points in an MLS season.

“Thank you to Inter Miami for letting me be part of a new and growing club, where I wanted to live a new experience and contribute my part,” the 37-year-old said in his video message.

