Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba get special Inter Miami recognition after 2025 MLS season

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have undeniably been two of Inter Miami’s defining figures, not only during the 2025 campaign but ever since their arrival in 2023. That process reached one of its highest points with the club’s MLS Cup triumph. Following a productive 2025 MLS season, both Messi and Alba have now received special recognition from the franchise.

The 2025 season has officially come to an end, with the Philadelphia Union lifting the Supporters’ Shield and Inter Miami defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps to claim the MLS Cup. As MLS clubs hand out internal awards to recognize standout performances, Inter Miami did the same, honoring Messi and Alba with two of the club’s top individual accolades.

Lionel Messi was named Inter Miami’s Most Valuable Player of the Year. Coming off his best season since joining the club, the Argentine posted 43 goals and 26 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. Messi also became the first player to win the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award in back-to-back seasons, and he was an unsurprising choice to top Inter Miami’s internal honors as well.

Meanwhile, in what is set to be his final season as a professional player, Jordi Alba was named Inter Miami CF’s Defensive Player of the Year for 2025. The award reflected not only his defensive consistency, but also his impact going forward, as the veteran fullback recorded eight goals and 16 assists in 52 matches, often serving as an extra attacking outlet.

Back in 2024, both Messi and Alba were selected to the MLS Best XI after Inter Miami claimed the Supporters’ Shield during the regular season. The 2025 campaign was different, as Messi was the only Herons player included in the league’s Best XI, but Alba’s influence throughout the season remained impossible to ignore.

Messi and Alba’s numbers at Inter Miami

The year 2023 marked a turning point for Inter Miami, a club that had been near the bottom of the MLS standings and without a trophy since its foundation. Following the arrivals of Messi and Alba, the club reached a new level, adding the Leagues Cup, the Supporters’ Shield, and the MLS Cup to its trophy cabinet.

Jordi Alba will close the chapter on his professional career after making 103 appearances for Inter Miami, becoming one of the few players to reach the century mark, and also with 15 goals and 33 assists, the second-highest assist total in club history. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has registered 77 goals and 44 assists in 88 matches, an extraordinary rate of production that he will look to extend during the 2026 season.