2026 World Cup: Spain are reportedly concerned by a compelling issue with Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona and Dani Carvajal’s Real Madrid

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Spain stars Lamine Yamal and Dani Carvajal.
Spain stars Lamine Yamal and Dani Carvajal.

After shining in the UEFA Nations League and Euro, Spain have established themselves as one of the best national teams in the world. Not only do they have promising young players of world-class caliber, but they also have experienced players in top form. With all this, they are one of the clear favorites for the 2026 World Cup. However, a supposed growing problem between Lamine Yamal‘s Barcelona and Dani Carvajal’s Real Madrid is worrying the whole team.

According to José Félix Díaz of Diario AS, head coach Luis de la Fuente and his coaching staff are quite concerned about the existing tension between Barcelona players and Real Madrid players. However, there is particular concern over the poor relationship between Lamine Yamal and Dani Carvajal, as both will share the right flank at the World Cup, and an issue between them could damage the strong performances they have been delivering.

While many believed the problem between Lamine and Carvajal had come to an end, the tense exchange involving the 18-year-old star and Dean Huijsen reignited the tension. According to José Félix Díaz, the right-back attempted to speak with the winger during the medal ceremony but received a cold response. As a result, coach de la Fuente will reportedly work to eradicate any problem before the anticipated tournament.

Lamine–Carvajal tension may not derail Spain in the 2026 World Cup

Since Barcelona‘s Lamine Yamal debuted for the national team, Dani Carvajal has emerged as one of his strongest allies. They complement each other remarkably well on offense, with the fullback providing essential support on defense by covering for the young winger. Despite rumors of a strained relationship causing concern in Spain, history shows that teammates with personal issues can still perform effectively on the field.

England&#039;s Jude Bellingham and Spain&#039;s Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal

Jude Bellingham of England is tackled by Daniel Carvajal of Spain and Lamine Yamal of Spain.

One of the most compelling examples is the dynamic between Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané. Both excelled at Liverpool, yet acknowledged years later that they did not have a strong relationship off the pitch. Similarly, Álvaro Arbeloa and Gerard Piqué engaged in intense public exchanges, but successfully shared the same defensive line for Spain, contributing to victories in the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 UEFA Euro.

'He can push me anytime, anywhere': Joan Garcia keeps 2026 FIFA World Cup dream alive as Barcelona keeper outsmarts everyone with one ridiculous viral moment (VIDEO)

see also

'He can push me anytime, anywhere': Joan Garcia keeps 2026 FIFA World Cup dream alive as Barcelona keeper outsmarts everyone with one ridiculous viral moment (VIDEO)

This doesn’t imply that Luis de la Fuente’s efforts to improve the relationship between Lamine and Carvajal are futile. Instead, it suggests that effective dressing-room management can prevent personal issues from affecting on-field performance, since not all teammates need to be friends. Furthermore, both players have exhibited a strong connection on the pitch, a synergy likely to continue as they approach the 2026 World Cup.

