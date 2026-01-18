Trending topics:
How to watch Pachuca vs Club America in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Israel Reyes of America
Israel Reyes of America
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pachuca vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Pachuca vs Club America
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT • Sunday, January 18, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream and TUDN
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Club America head into this matchup under unusual pressure after a sluggish start to the Clausura, as the defending powerhouse remains winless through two rounds following a surprising 2–0 defeat at home to Atletico San Luis that has left Las Aguilas with just a single point and plenty of questions.

There’s no sense of panic yet, but the margin for error is already shrinking, especially with a confident Pachuca side coming to town after bouncing back from an opening-week setback by knocking off Leon and reasserting itself as an early contender near the top of the table.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pachuca vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
