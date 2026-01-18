Jose Mourinho makes stance clear on Real Madrid return amid Arbeloa uncertainty

Jose Mourinho has become one of several high-profile names linked with the Real Madrid job following Xabi Alonso’s dismissal. With uncertainty surrounding interim head coach Álvaro Arbeloa, the Portuguese manager addressed speculation about a potential return to Spain and made his position clear regarding another stint with Los Blancos.

Alonso’s departure has left Real Madrid in a state of transition, prompting the club to elevate Arbeloa from his role with Real Madrid Castilla. While the former defender is a respected figure within the club, questions remain about whether he has the experience to manage a star-filled locker room at the highest level.

Among the managers mentioned as possible options, Mourinho’s name quickly gained traction. The “Special One” left Fenerbahce to take over Benfica ahead of the 2025-26 season and has since guided the Portuguese giants into a Champions League clash against Real Madrid scheduled for January 28.

Ahead of that meeting, Mourinho was asked after Benfica’s match against Rio Ave about rumors linking him to Madrid. He firmly shut down the speculation, saying: “Don’t count on me for soap operas. There are good soap operas, but they’re very long; you miss one or two episodes and then you lose the plot. Don’t count on me, because I don’t watch soap operas.”

During his first stint at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, Mourinho helped reestablish the club as a Champions League contender, reaching three consecutive semifinals after years of early exits. He won one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, and one Spanish Super Cup, but despite his success, the 62-year-old appears unwilling to engage in ongoing speculation about Alonso’s successor.

Doubts rise regarding Arbeloa as head coach

With elite talents such as Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham in the squad, expectations were high for Real Madrid to appoint a proven, authoritative manager. Instead, the club opted for continuity by turning to Arbeloa, a decision that has drawn scrutiny following a difficult start to his tenure.

After a shocking 3–2 Copa del Rey round-of-16 loss to Albacete, Cadena SER reported that Arbeloa’s position is not fully secure. Jürgen Klopp has also emerged as a potential long-term option, though the German remains focused on his role as Red Bull’s Head of Soccer and is in no rush to make a decision midseason.