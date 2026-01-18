Trending topics:
Real Madrid
Jose Mourinho makes stance clear on Real Madrid return amid Arbeloa uncertainty

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesJose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

Jose Mourinho has become one of several high-profile names linked with the Real Madrid job following Xabi Alonso’s dismissal. With uncertainty surrounding interim head coach Álvaro Arbeloa, the Portuguese manager addressed speculation about a potential return to Spain and made his position clear regarding another stint with Los Blancos.

Alonso’s departure has left Real Madrid in a state of transition, prompting the club to elevate Arbeloa from his role with Real Madrid Castilla. While the former defender is a respected figure within the club, questions remain about whether he has the experience to manage a star-filled locker room at the highest level.

Among the managers mentioned as possible options, Mourinho’s name quickly gained traction. The “Special One” left Fenerbahce to take over Benfica ahead of the 2025-26 season and has since guided the Portuguese giants into a Champions League clash against Real Madrid scheduled for January 28.

Ahead of that meeting, Mourinho was asked after Benfica’s match against Rio Ave about rumors linking him to Madrid. He firmly shut down the speculation, saying: “Don’t count on me for soap operas. There are good soap operas, but they’re very long; you miss one or two episodes and then you lose the plot. Don’t count on me, because I don’t watch soap operas.”

During his first stint at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, Mourinho helped reestablish the club as a Champions League contender, reaching three consecutive semifinals after years of early exits. He won one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, and one Spanish Super Cup, but despite his success, the 62-year-old appears unwilling to engage in ongoing speculation about Alonso’s successor.

Vinicius Jr’s future remain uncertain: Real Madrid star has reportedly put renewal on hold for bold reason

see also

Vinicius Jr’s future remain uncertain: Real Madrid star has reportedly put renewal on hold for bold reason

Doubts rise regarding Arbeloa as head coach

With elite talents such as Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham in the squad, expectations were high for Real Madrid to appoint a proven, authoritative manager. Instead, the club opted for continuity by turning to Arbeloa, a decision that has drawn scrutiny following a difficult start to his tenure.

After a shocking 3–2 Copa del Rey round-of-16 loss to Albacete, Cadena SER reported that Arbeloa’s position is not fully secure. Jürgen Klopp has also emerged as a potential long-term option, though the German remains focused on his role as Red Bull’s Head of Soccer and is in no rush to make a decision midseason.

EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after a scolding from coach Mourinho, reveals Real Madrid icon Luka Modric

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after a scolding from coach Mourinho, reveals Real Madrid icon Luka Modric

Luka Modric recalled an unusual moment from his days at Real Madrid that involved Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho.

José Mourinho issues strong warning to Chelsea ahead of return to London with Benfica in Champions League clash

José Mourinho issues strong warning to Chelsea ahead of return to London with Benfica in Champions League clash

Ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge as Benfica’s coach, José Mourinho issued a strong warning to Chelsea prior to their UEFA Champions League clash.

Karim Benzema to make sensational Europe return with Benfica? New boss Jose Mourinho gives clear eight-word reply to possible reunion with ex-Real Madrid star

Karim Benzema to make sensational Europe return with Benfica? New boss Jose Mourinho gives clear eight-word reply to possible reunion with ex-Real Madrid star

Karim Benzema and Jose Mourinho—two names forever tied to the golden era of Real Madrid—are once again being mentioned in the same breath.

2026 World Cup: Spain are reportedly concerned by a compelling issue with Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona and Dani Carvajal’s Real Madrid

2026 World Cup: Spain are reportedly concerned by a compelling issue with Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona and Dani Carvajal’s Real Madrid

Spain have established themselves as one of the best national teams in the world, arriving as top favorites at the 2026 World Cup. However, a growing problem between Lamine Yamal's Barcelona and Dani Carvajal's Real Madrid worries them ahead the tournament.

