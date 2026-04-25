Cristiano Ronaldo’s La Liga legacy with Real Madrid under serious threat as Lamine Yamal on verge of stunning record with Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy in Spain remains immense, but a surprising new benchmark is beginning to emerge as Lamine Yamal edges closer to another remarkable achievement with Barcelona. Despite the teenager being sidelined until the end of the season, the title race has created a scenario that could soon place him ahead of one of Real Madrid’s greatest icons in a statistic few expected to become relevant so soon.

Barcelona strengthened its grip on the league with a composed win over Getafe, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s old club saw its hopes fade further. Yamal may be injured, yet his influence on the campaign and the team’s position means he remains central to one of the season’s biggest stories.

The Blaugrana took another major step toward retaining the La Liga crown after a 2-0 victory over Getafe. Goals from Fermín Lopez and Marcus Rashford secured three points in a fixture that had troubled the Catalan club in recent seasons.

The win pushed Hansi Flick and his players to 85 points, opening an 11-point lead over Real Madrid with only five matches left to play. With momentum on its side, the title is now within touching distance.

The milestone that could put him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Amid the title push, a deeper storyline has begun to emerge, tying Barcelona’s present to Real Madrid’s past. If the current trajectory holds, Lamine Yamal is on course to accumulate more La Liga titles than Cristiano Ronaldo managed during his time at Real Madrid.

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Thus, if Barcelona wins the Spanish title this season, Lamine Yamal would collect his third league accolade at just 18 years old. That would move him beyond CR7’s two La Liga titles won during his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo’s time in Madrid delivered extraordinary success, especially in Europe, where he lifted multiple Champions League trophies and rewrote scoring records. Yet domestically, league titles proved harder to come by in an era of fierce competition.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona lifts the La Liga EA Sports title trophy

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For Yamal, the comparison is less about overall greatness and more about the astonishing speed of his rise. Few players in modern soccer have accumulated silverware this early while already playing such an important role.

Why this matters beyond the numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Spain as a global superstar in his prime. Lamine Yamal, by contrast, is still a teenager developing inside one of the most demanding environments. That makes the potential milestone especially striking.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF holds up the La Liga trophy as he celebrates winning the La Liga title

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The Portuguese superstar’s name will always command respect in La Liga history, but soccer constantly creates new stories. Lamine Yamal is now writing one of the most impressive early chapters the league has seen in years.

Should Barcelona complete the title charge, the 18-year-old will own a league tally many legends never reached. For a player still only beginning his career, that would be a statement impossible to ignore.