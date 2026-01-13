Spain national team rift? Lamine Yamal and Dean Huijsen’s tense moment during Spanish Super Cup

Last Sunday, Barcelona won their first trophy of 2026 after defeating Real Madrid 3–2 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. During the match, a heated moment unfolded between Lamine Yamal and Dean Huijsen, who are also teammates on the Spain national team.

The television show El Dia Despues aired footage captured during the second half of the match in Saudi Arabia showing the two players shoving each other on the field while play was stopped following an altercation between Federico Valverde and Raphinha.

“Will you let me through?” Yamal said to Huijsen, who initially did not respond and continued blocking his path with his arms. “Are you stupid? Are you pushing me?” added the young Barcelona winger.

“Don’t get it wrong, don’t get it wrong,” were Lamine’s final words to his Spain teammate, just before Eduardo Camavinga stepped in to try to separate them. After a few more words were exchanged, Robert Lewandowski also arrived to help calm the situation, and the conflict ended.

Lamine Yamal and Dean Huijsen face off during the Spanish Super Cup final.

Yamal and Huijsen on the Spain national team

At the club level, Lamine Yamal and Dean Huijsen are fierce rivals, with each playing for one of Spain’s traditional giants. However, during each FIFA international break they come together as members of the Spain national team, a dynamic that requires a clear shift in attitude.

Yamal and Huijsen have been teammates in three call-ups under head coach Luis de la Fuente so far. The Real Madrid defender received his first opportunity in March 2025, followed by the international windows in June and September. In total, Huijsen has played six matches for Spain, and Lamine was also on the field in all of them.

This is not the first time Yamal has clashed with Spain teammates

Lamine Yamal’s growing profile, fueled by his remarkable talent and impact on games despite his young age, has often made him a target for opponents. His strong personality does not always help matters and has put him in difficult situations on more than one occasion.

The exchange with Dean Huijsen during the Spanish Super Cup final was not the first similar incident Yamal has experienced in a Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. In fact, during the previous meeting between the two clubs in La Liga, he was also at the center of a tense moment.

In October, Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where Yamal was involved in a heated exchange with Dani Carvajal. The defender reportedly confronted him by saying, “You talk too much. Speak now,” to which Lamine did not react well. The moment escalated into a large confrontation involving players from both teams, including Vinicius.