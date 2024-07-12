At the 2024 Copa America, Argentina and Lionel Messi have shown time and over again how dominant they are. They are solidifying their position as one of the world’s best teams by building on their past successes.

The Argentine team has gone undefeated throughout the competition, helping them reach the final despite doubts over Messi’s condition. As the tournament reaches its peak, supporters are hoping for even more magnificent displays from Argentina. They have undoubtedly cemented their position as an international superpower with their outstanding performance.

Lionel Messi, at 37, may not be the relentless force he was back in time, capable of comfortably playing 60 games a season for club and country. However, his supreme talent remains undiminished. The superstar started the opening two games against Canada and Chile. Messi provided an assist in the former and proved to be a defensive nightmare for opponents in both matches.

Unfortunately, he sustained an upper leg injury, sidelining him from the game against Peru. But he made a triumphant return for the matches against Ecuador and Canada. He scored against the latter to propel La Albiceleste to the final.

After the 2-0 victory against the Reds, Messi spoke about savoring his “last battles” with the national team.

“I’m living it like I lived it in the last Copa America, in the last World Cup. These are the last battles and I’m enjoying them to the maximum,” he told TyC Sports. Messi, now playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, has yet to decide whether he will continue with Argentina for the 2026 World Cup.

Messi says 2028 Copa America is too far away to consider playing

With their 2022 World Cup triumph and their 2021 Copa America win, the Inter Miami star and his team are on the brink of securing a third consecutive major title. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner highlighted the significance of their recent successes, particularly for veteran players like Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi. Both endured years of near-misses and heartbreaks with the national team.

“The truth is that it’s crazy what this group has done, what the Argentina national team has been doing, because after all this it gives value to all (the tournaments) I and the old generation have played in,” Messi added.

Despite Argentina’s seemingly smooth path to the final, Messi acknowledged the challenges they faced.

“For me, it’s the last Copa, we played the last World Cup, we are playing the last battles and we are enjoying it to the fullest,” Messi said. Interestingly, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez echoed his teammate’s sentiments, expressing the joy and pride of reaching another final. “It’s a source of pride as an Argentine, as a representative of this national team, to be able to play in another final. It feels as if it was the first time,” Martinez said.

What did Scaloni say about Messi?

When asked about Messi’s “last battles” comment, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni emphasized the importance of letting the player decide his future on his terms. “We have to leave him alone, he knows that we will not be the ones to close the door on him. He can stay with us as long as he wants, even when he retires…Let him decide what he wants,” Scaloni said. This sentiment reflects the deep respect and admiration the team and the nation have for Messi’s contributions and legacy.

PHOTOS: IMAGO