Sergio Ramos has once again left Sevilla, his departure announced by the La Liga club in June. This marks the end of Ramos’ second stint with the team, helping Sevilla secure a 14th-place finish. Despite the Rojiblancos’ desire to retain him, the 38-year-old chose to move on mainly due to the club’s challenging sporting and institutional circumstances.

Ramos‘ illustrious career began at Sevilla, where he made his first-team debut in February 2004. His talent quickly caught the attention of Real Madrid, who signed him in 2005 for $29 million. During his time with Los Blancos, he secured five La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies, establishing himself as one of the most formidable defenders in history.

In 2021, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain, where he continued to add to his trophy cabinet, winning two Ligue 1 titles. He has also been a cornerstone of the Spanish national team, contributing to their victories in the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2008, and Euro 2012.

Reports indicate that Ramos has garnered interest from Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabia, but he has yet to make a final decision about his future. The veteran defender is keeping his options open, not ruling out any possibilities.

Sergio Ramos linked to San Diego MLS team

One of the most likely destinations for Ramos is MLS, The Athletic says. San Diego FC, an expansion team set to debut in 2025, has shown significant interest in acquiring the seasoned defender. Ramos’ brother and agent, Rene Ramos, has already visited San Diego to discuss terms and familiarize himself with the area.

Despite the attractive offer, the veteran is in no rush to make a decision, considering San Diego’s debut is still over a year away. In the meantime, Relevo adds that he is holding out hope for an offer from Saudi Arabia. The 38-year-old would probably get the highest offer of all time if that happened.

Several of his former Madrid teammates, including Nacho Fernandez, Joselu, Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Saudi Pro League. A move to the Kingdom would likely be the most lucrative option for the veteran defender, adding to the complexity of his decision-making process.

Impact of departure

Ramos’ departure from Sevilla marks the end of a significant era for both the player and the club. His leadership and defensive prowess were invaluable assets to Sevilla during his time there. Last year, despite his limitations, the veteran managed to cut it at a decent level, organizing Sevilla’s defense.

Ramos made 37 appearances for Sevilla in the 2023-24 term. The 38-year-old central defender racked up 3,301 minutes of playtime and scored seven goals. Thus, there seems to have been no more sightings of him on European soil. However, he may be enticed to join Real Madrid’s core group in the Middle East.

