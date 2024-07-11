Argentina plays Colombia in the 2024 Copa America Final on Sunday, and fans can still grab tickets for the game in Miami. Argentina coasted past Canada in the semifinals with a 2-0 win at MetLife Stadium. It was the side’s second 2-0 win over Canada at this tournament. Colombia edged Uruguay in a tight and fiery affair in Charlotte on Wednesday night that, unfortunately, made headlines for the wrong reasons.

Regardless, the attention now turns to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. The home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins is hosting the Copa America Final. Even though tickets have been available for some time, the reveal of the teams has raised interest further. Lionel Messi and Argentina are on the cusp of a second straight Copa America title. Additionally, it is coming in the city where Lionel Messi plays his home games. To be fair, though, Inter Miami plays at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Colombia is playing in its first Copa America Final since winning the competition in 2001. This game provides Colombia with a chance to avenge the semifinal loss against Argentina in the 2021 Copa America.

Vivid Seats is a verified ticket platform that has a 100% buyer’s guarantee. A partner of World Soccer Talk, first-time users of Vivid Seats can get a $20 discount on tickets to the Copa America Final between Argentina and Colombia. That is noteworthy value given the demand for tickets to Sunday’s affair.

Purchase tickets to Copa America Final between Argentina and Colombia

Follow these instructions if you are looking for tickets to the 2024 Copa America Final in Miami this weekend.

Visit the Vivid Seats website using the attached link. Select the seats you want based on where you want to sit at Hard Rock Stadium. Continue to checkout with your email address and payment information. All Vivid Seats tickets are digital, and your email will provide confirmation of purchase. At the payment screen, enter the promotional code SOCCER20 to receive $20 off.

As seen, ticket prices are expensive. However, there are no guarantees as to when the Copa America will be in the United States again. The last time the tournament was in the USA was in 2016, but that was a special occasion. In other words, this is a rare opportunity to see a game of this magnitude among South American sides playing in the United States.

Exciting Copa America Final on the cards

The Copa America has been an enigma of a tournament so far. Disappointing showings from the United States, Mexico and Brazil have coupled with a fiery nature of games. The quality of fixtures has been the one to suffer, but Argentina and Colombia have been the exception to that. Lionel Messi may not be lighting up the scoresheet, but he and Argentina have played well enough to see out a comfortable Copa America so far. That said, Colombia will be its toughest test.

By comparison, Colombia picked up results against Brazil and most recently against Uruguay to reach this stage of the tournament. Colombia has four players with multiple goals in this tournament. Yet, it is Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez to lead the way among all players with a strong four goals this summer. It should be an exciting affair that is worth a ticket on Sunday.

