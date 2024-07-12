USMNT fired Gregg Berhalter, sparking a search for a new manager less than two years before the 2026 World Cup. Now apparently, sporting director Matt Crocker will lead the hunt for a new coach. He emphasized that this search would be more targeted compared to previous ones.

“I’ll be more inclined to go hard and go early with specific candidates that I feel meet the criteria that we’re looking for,” he said.

Crocker also mentioned that he would consider a broad range of candidates. That includes both domestic and international nominees, aiming to find the best possible coach. One prominent name the USMNT is considering is Herve Renard. He is the current coach of the France women’s national team and ex-Saudi Arabia boss during the 2022 World Cup.

Ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games, Renard has already announced that he will step down from his role with the France women’s team after the tournament. The 55-year-old has expressed a desire to manage in the 2026 Men’s World Cup, which will take place in USA, Canada, and Mexico.

However, the pursuit of Renard comes with significant financial and logistical hurdles. According to reports, he has received official offers from Egypt and Nigeria, with Algeria and other African nations also showing interest.

Tough competition for USMNT in pursuit of Herve Renard

Renard’s reputation as a decorated coach has intensified the competition for his services. Foot Mercato says that the Egypt Football Association is reportedly willing to match his €2 million annual salary to secure him. It recently appointed Hossam Hassan as head coach. This competition for Renard’s signature could make his hiring an expensive endeavor for any interested party, including Nigeria.

Despite the challenges, the Nigerian Football Federation is supposedly determined to bring in a winner. Their ambition to secure Renard reflects their commitment to achieving success in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and the tournament itself. His extensive experience in Africa makes him an ideal candidate to lead the Super Eagles toward World Cup qualification coupled with his proven track record of success.

Return to Africa on cards?

Renard’s success in winning the AFCON with two different nations sets him apart as a unique candidate. In Africa, he has built a legacy. Thus, his eagerness to return there could indicate a strong possibility that he will accept one of the offers from the continent. However, the competition from U.S. Soccer and other potential employers adds a layer of complexity to his decision-making process.

U.S. Soccer now embarks on its search for a new head coach. The competition for top-tier coaching talent like Renard highlights the challenges and high stakes involved in securing the right leader. With the 2026 World Cup nearing, the decisions made in the coming months shape the future of the USMNT. That impacts its performance on the global stage.

