Lionel Messi has expressed his intention to continue playing for Argentina beyond the upcoming Copa America final.

Messi has an impressive record of accomplishments throughout his time with Argentina. He was an integral part of his country’s 2022 World Cup, and 2021 Copa America. The veteran also played in the revived 2022 Cup of Champions, which they won with a 3-0 victory against Mexico.

The superstar won the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, adding to his collection of honors. Now, after defeating Canada 2-0 to go to the Copa America final, he is in a prime position to capture another major international trophy.

The 37-year-old made it to 109 goals for his country, his first in the competition so far this year. Now he’s three goals short of the record for most in Copa America play, with fourteen. Right before the final whistle, the Inter Miami star had to cover his face with his hands to control his tears. It would be fitting for him to end his career on a high note by winning the Copa America, given everything he has accomplished.

But after the game, Messi stated, “As I’ve said before, I intend to continue. I intend to keep living day by day without thinking about what will come in the future or whether I’ll continue or not. It’s something I just live each day. I’m 37 years and only God knows when the end will be.”

Messi says he will not retire from Argentina side after Copa America

Messi, who scored his 109th international goal against Canada, has had a remarkable career with Argentina. He reversed his retirement decision after the 2016 Copa America final. Since then, he has scored 54 goals in 73 international appearances. His contributions helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup. That solidified his legacy as one of the greatest players in the sport’s history.

The journey of Lionel Scaloni’s players to this edition of the Copa America final has been impressive. They reached their sixth final in eight editions of the tournament, with the 37-year-old playing a crucial role. Julian Alvarez gave Argentina the lead against Canada, and Messi extended it in the second half. This performance exemplifies the strong form Argentina has maintained under Messi’s leadership.

For now, Messi remains focused on enjoying his time on the field and cherishing the moments with his team. He acknowledged the importance of savoring these experiences, especially as he and some of his teammates like Angel Di Maria are near the end of their international careers. Di Maria has confirmed that this will be his final tournament with Argentina. That adds a sentimental layer to their pursuit of another title.

All about enjoying moments

Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni, had previously emphasized that Messi’s place in the national team is secure for as long as he desires. “We have to let him be and we will never be the ones to close the door. He can be with our team for as long as he wants to be.”

La Seleccion will face either Uruguay or Colombia in the Copa America final. Messi and his teammates are focused on securing their third major title in three years, following their Copa America and World Cup triumphs. As they prepare for the final, Messi’s message to his fans and teammates is clear: enjoy these moments and appreciate the journey.

PHOTOS: IMAGO