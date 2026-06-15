How to watch Spain vs Cape Verde in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Spain vs Cape Verde on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Spain vs Cape Verde WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Monday, June 15, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Spain arrives at the 2026 tournament as the reigning European champions and one of the top contenders to lift the trophy. Ranked second in the world, La Roja are expected to make a powerful statement in their opening match. For a team with immense depth and a history of success, anything less than a convincing victory against the group’s underdog would be seen as a significant disappointment and could complicate their path to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde is living a football fairy tale. As the third-smallest nation ever to qualify for the global showpiece, their presence is a testament to their remarkable progress. The Blue Sharks topped a challenging African qualification group that included giants like Cameroon, and now they step onto the biggest stage for the first time. This match is a historic moment for the island nation, representing a chance to defy the odds and produce one of the greatest upsets in the tournament’s history.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations enter this Group H clash on vastly different trajectories. Spain operates as a finely tuned machine under coach Luis de la Fuente, fresh off a Euro 2024 triumph and a dominant qualifying campaign. Their system is built on technical superiority and suffocating possession. In contrast, Cape Verde‘s journey has been one of grit and tactical discipline, outperforming more experienced African sides to book their historic ticket to North America.

The tactical battle will be a classic clash of styles. Spain is expected to monopolize the ball, leveraging their 70.4% average possession from qualifying to patiently probe for weaknesses. With Rodri anchoring the midfield, they will dictate the tempo and look to break down a packed defense. Cape Verde will almost certainly respond with a disciplined low block, aiming to congest space, absorb pressure, and hit Spain on the counter-attack with explosive pace.

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For Spain, the motivation is clear: secure a comprehensive win to build momentum and establish an early advantage in a group that also features a tough Uruguay side. For Cape Verde, this match is about national pride and the opportunity to announce their arrival on the world stage. A draw would be a monumental achievement, while a victory would be legendary, sending shockwaves through the entire tournament.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This opening group stage match will be the first-ever meeting between Spain and Cape Verde at any level, making it a historic encounter for both nations. With no prior history to draw from, the context must come from their respective records against similar opposition.

Spain has faced African teams six times in past tournaments, compiling a record of three wins, two draws, and one loss in regulation time. However, their most recent encounter was a painful one: a penalty shootout elimination at the hands of Morocco in the Round of 16 of the 2022 tournament after a scoreless draw. Cape Verde, as debutants, will be playing their first-ever match against a European opponent at the finals.

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Historical data from previous tournaments heavily favors the experienced side. Nations making their debut have won only two of their last 16 matches over the past four competitions. Furthermore, data since 1998 shows that systematically wagering against newcomers has yielded a positive return, underscoring the steep challenge Cape Verde faces. The trends strongly suggest Spain will control the game and has a high probability of securing a win while keeping a clean sheet.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Spain enters the opener with a couple of key fitness concerns, while Cape Verde reports a clean bill of health and a full squad ready for their historic debut.

Spanish manager Luis de la Fuente faces decisions on his explosive wing duo, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, who have both been recovering from recent hamstring issues. It is unlikely either will be risked from the start, which could open the door for in-form attackers like Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo to feature in the starting eleven. Despite these concerns, Spain’s incredible squad depth ensures they will field a world-class lineup.

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Cape Verde will rely on the disciplined and organized unit that saw them through qualification. The central defensive pairing of Pico and Logan Costa will be crucial in their efforts to contain Spain‘s potent attack. At the other end of the pitch, forward Dailon Livramento, who scored four vital goals in qualifying, will lead the line and serve as the primary outlet for their counter-attacks.

Spain Projected XI (4-3-3):

Raya; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Ruiz; Torres, Oyarzabal, Olmo.

This lineup reflects a classic Spanish setup focused on midfield control and technical brilliance. With Rodri dictating the pace, Pedri and Ruiz will be tasked with creating chances for a fluid front three led by Mikel Oyarzabal, who offers a clinical finishing touch.

Cape Verde Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Pico, Paulo; Semedo, Pina; Mendes, Monteiro, Cabral; Livramento.

This formation provides Cape Verde with a solid defensive foundation. The double pivot of Semedo and Pina will screen the backline, while the attacking midfield trio will look to support Livramento on the break. Their success will depend on their defensive cohesion and efficiency in transition.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Spain vs Cape Verde match and every other game of the tournament on Fubo. The platform is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can stream leagues such as the UEFA Champions League, Serie A, and many more.

A subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99 per month. This plan gives you access to all live matches, on-demand content, and exclusive studio shows.

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SEE MORE: Complete TV schedule for the 2026 World Cup.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.