Why Trent Alexander-Arnold is missing the 2026 World Cup for England

When a player changes from one club to another the expectation is to take a step forward. While going from Liverpool to Real Madrid could be seen as such, the 2026 World Cup omission of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s by England may be the other way.

Alexander-Arnold is missing the competition because Thomas Tuchel did not call him up. The manager surprised many when he left the right back out of the squad, opting for more defensive players in that position.

That stylistic gap became even more evident after Tuchel had to replace the injured full-back Tino Livramento after a training-ground issue. His choice was Trevoh Chalobah, a natural centre-back, which makes it clear that Alexander-Arnold does not fit his system.

Alexander-Arnold’s season with Real Madrid

The major move that took Alexander-Arnold from the club where he spent his entire career to Real Madrid came with different conditions, including a 10-million-euro fee in June, when his new club decided to bring him in early for the Club World Cup before his contract expired.

Chalobah was called up by Tuchel to replace Livramento (George Wood/Getty Images)

In the end, it was a chaotic spell for the right back, who can also play in midfield thanks to his ability to create chances, with injuries affecting him throughout his first year.

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Alexander-Arnold’s numbers at Real Madrid matched the disappointing season the club had as they failed to win a trophy. The right back played 1,800 minutes in 30 matches across La Liga and the Champions League, without scoring a goal.

The right backs

Tuchel’s decision not to call up Alexander-Arnold, even after Livramento’s injury, suggests he does not see him as a strong fit for his system. Livramento was already ahead in the pecking order, with Reece James established as the starter for the manager. Even if he were unavailable, Djed Spence can also play at right back. Other players with experience in that role, while mainly centre-backs, include the recently called Chalobah, who will not be ready for the match against Croatia, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, and John Stones.