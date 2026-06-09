Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

The 2026 World Cup Absent XI: Best players missing the tournament

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Cole Palmer of England.
© Getty ImagesCole Palmer of England.

The 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be an unprecedented, historic spectacle. For the first time, 48 teams will compete across three host nations—the United States, Mexico, and Canada—chasing the ultimate glory in soccer history.

The tournament in North America is ready to welcome icons of the game like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe. Yet, a striking list of world-class talent will be noticeably missing from the pitch this summer.

For some, an agonizingly timed injury shattered their World Cup dreams, as seen with Brazil’s Eder Militao and Rodrygo, or Germany’s Serge Gnabry. For others, the omission comes down to strict, high-stakes managerial decisions.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Powerhouse nations boast such intense roster competition that managers have ruthlessly left behind star names, highlighted by Thomas Tuchel’s shocking decisions to omit Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold from England’s final 26-man squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of England. (Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold of England. (Getty Images)

The 2026 World Cup Absent XI

Goalkeeper

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy): Despite racking up 64 caps and an Euros trophy for his country, the Manchester City star will incredibly miss his third consecutive World Cup after Italy once again failed to qualify.
Advertisement
List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Defenders

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (England): In one of the most controversial roster cuts of the year, England boss Thomas Tuchel opted to leave the elite playmaker out of his tactical plans for North America.
  • Harry Maguire (England): Another high-profile casualty of Tuchel’s defensive overhaul for the Three Lions.
  • Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands): The Manchester United center-back was forced to accept defeat and miss the tournament entirely after undergoing corrective back surgery in mid-May.
  • Marcos Acuña (Argentina): A 2022 World Cup winner who will not be defending the crown, having been entirely excluded from Lionel Scaloni’s highly competitive squad.

Midfielders

  • Sandro Tonali (Italy): Much like his compatriot Donnarumma, the dynamic Newcastle midfielder is trapped on the outside looking in due to Italy’s qualification failure.
  • Eduardo Camavinga (France): In a testament to France’s terrifying midfield depth, the Real Madrid star was left out of Didier Deschamps’ final World Cup squad selection.
  • Cole Palmer (England): Perhaps the most shocking tactical omission in the World Cup. Despite a sensational club season, Palmer was left off England’s flight to the United States by Tuchel.

Forwards

  • Rodrygo (Brazil): The Seleção frontline takes a massive hit as the Real Madrid winger was officially ruled out due to a late physical injury.
  • Robert Lewandowski (Poland): The legendary striker misses out on one final World Cup run after Poland suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Sweden in the UEFA playoff final.
  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia): The PSG star won’t bring his signature flair to North America, as Georgia was unable to navigate the brutal European qualifying cycles.
Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo teaming up with Robert Lewandowski? Pole’s agent leaves door open for Saudi Arabia move

Cristiano Ronaldo teaming up with Robert Lewandowski? Pole’s agent leaves door open for Saudi Arabia move

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon find himself sharing a pitch with Robert Lewandowski in the Middle East, after the Polish striker's agent publicly refused to rule out a blockbuster summer move to the Saudi Pro League.

Robert Lewandowski one goal away from Barcelona’s top 10 scorers: How far is he from Lionel Messi?

Robert Lewandowski one goal away from Barcelona’s top 10 scorers: How far is he from Lionel Messi?

Robert Lewandowski is just one goal away from writing his name in FC Barcelona's top 10 historic goalscoring list, prompting questions on how far he sits from legend Lionel Messi.

Robert Lewandowski leaves Barcelona as Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter acknowledges interest on the Polish striker

Robert Lewandowski leaves Barcelona as Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter acknowledges interest on the Polish striker

After being crowned the 2025-26 LaLiga champion, Robert Lewandowski announced his departure from Barcelona, leaving behind a historic legacy. In light of this, Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter expressed interest in the Polish forward for the 2026-27 season.

Report: Robert Lewandowski set to leave Barcelona prompting Joao Pedro transfer talks intensify

Report: Robert Lewandowski set to leave Barcelona prompting Joao Pedro transfer talks intensify

After his inconsistent season, Robert Lewandowski is expected to leave Barcelona as a free agent, being close to announcing it officially. In light of this, the Blaugranas have supposedly accelerated their pursuit of João Pedro, making him the club’s top priority for the summer of 2026.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo