The 2026 World Cup Absent XI: Best players missing the tournament

The 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be an unprecedented, historic spectacle. For the first time, 48 teams will compete across three host nations—the United States, Mexico, and Canada—chasing the ultimate glory in soccer history.

The tournament in North America is ready to welcome icons of the game like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe. Yet, a striking list of world-class talent will be noticeably missing from the pitch this summer.

For some, an agonizingly timed injury shattered their World Cup dreams, as seen with Brazil’s Eder Militao and Rodrygo, or Germany’s Serge Gnabry. For others, the omission comes down to strict, high-stakes managerial decisions.

Powerhouse nations boast such intense roster competition that managers have ruthlessly left behind star names, highlighted by Thomas Tuchel’s shocking decisions to omit Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold from England’s final 26-man squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of England. (Getty Images)

The 2026 World Cup Absent XI

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy): Despite racking up 64 caps and an Euros trophy for his country, the Manchester City star will incredibly miss his third consecutive World Cup after Italy once again failed to qualify.

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see also List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England) : In one of the most controversial roster cuts of the year, England boss Thomas Tuchel opted to leave the elite playmaker out of his tactical plans for North America.

: In one of the most controversial roster cuts of the year, England boss Thomas Tuchel opted to leave the elite playmaker out of his tactical plans for North America. Harry Maguire (England) : Another high-profile casualty of Tuchel’s defensive overhaul for the Three Lions.

: Another high-profile casualty of Tuchel’s defensive overhaul for the Three Lions. Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) : The Manchester United center-back was forced to accept defeat and miss the tournament entirely after undergoing corrective back surgery in mid-May.

: The Manchester United center-back was forced to accept defeat and miss the tournament entirely after undergoing corrective back surgery in mid-May. Marcos Acuña (Argentina): A 2022 World Cup winner who will not be defending the crown, having been entirely excluded from Lionel Scaloni’s highly competitive squad.

Midfielders

Sandro Tonali (Italy) : Much like his compatriot Donnarumma, the dynamic Newcastle midfielder is trapped on the outside looking in due to Italy’s qualification failure.

: Much like his compatriot Donnarumma, the dynamic Newcastle midfielder is trapped on the outside looking in due to Italy’s qualification failure. Eduardo Camavinga (France) : In a testament to France’s terrifying midfield depth, the Real Madrid star was left out of Didier Deschamps’ final World Cup squad selection.

: In a testament to France’s terrifying midfield depth, the Real Madrid star was left out of Didier Deschamps’ final World Cup squad selection. Cole Palmer (England): Perhaps the most shocking tactical omission in the World Cup. Despite a sensational club season, Palmer was left off England’s flight to the United States by Tuchel.

Forwards

Rodrygo (Brazil): The Seleção frontline takes a massive hit as the Real Madrid winger was officially ruled out due to a late physical injury.

The Seleção frontline takes a massive hit as the Real Madrid winger was officially ruled out due to a late physical injury. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) : The legendary striker misses out on one final World Cup run after Poland suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Sweden in the UEFA playoff final.

: The legendary striker misses out on one final World Cup run after Poland suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Sweden in the UEFA playoff final. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia): The PSG star won’t bring his signature flair to North America, as Georgia was unable to navigate the brutal European qualifying cycles.

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