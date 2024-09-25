Raphael Varane has officially announced his retirement as a player. The legendary defender joined Italian side Como this summer after leaving Manchester United as a free agent. Despite various offers, Varane opted to sign a two-year deal with the Serie A newcomers.

The center-back, however, never actually featured in the Italian top flight. Instead, the Frenchman unfortunately suffered a significant knee injury in his debut with Como during a Coppa Italia match. Varane managed to play only 23 minutes before suffering the setback.

The injury was supposed to keep the former France international out of action until at least the beginning of 2025. As a result, Como removed Varane from the team’s official Serie A squad list for the 2024/25 season. Nevertheless, the star has instead opted to call it quits at the age of 31. He is expected to remain with Como in a non-playing position.

Defender picked up over a dozen trophies during his career

After starting his career with French side Lens, Varane moved on to Real Madrid in 2011. The defender spent 10 incredibly successful seasons with Los Blancos before moving to England. During his time in Spain, Varane collected a plethora of trophies including three LaLiga titles and four Champions League triumphs. He also played the entire 2024 FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City back in May.

Following news of Varane’s retirement, Real congratulated the defender and pointed out his importance to the team. “Raphael Varane will forever remain in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans as one of the greatest center-backs in the history of Real Madrid and for always representing the values ​​of our club,” the team said in a statement.

Varane also earned 93 total caps as a France international since making his debut as a teen in 2013. He played every single minute of the team’s triumph at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as well. The center-back was included in FIFA’s official Team of the Tournament for his stellar performances.

“In my career I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible,” Varane posted on social media. “Incredible emotions, special moments, and memories that will last a lifetime. Reflecting on these moments, it is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfillment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love.”

“I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instincts. Desire and needs are two different things.”

Injuries, including recent one, play a role in Raphael Varane retirement

While widely regarded as one of the top central defenders of his generation, injuries became an issue for Varane in recent years. Since joining United in 2021, the Frenchman missed nearly 50 total games due to various setbacks. This does not even include the recent knee injury while with Como.

Back in 2023, Varane suggested that the sport was becoming “dangerous” because of fixture congestion. FIFA and UEFA have expanded multiple tournaments in recent years, putting extra strain on the top players. Several players and coaches have since hit out at the governing bodies due to the issue.

Manchester City star Rodri even suggested that players could soon go on strike in protest. The midfielder subsequently suffered a significant knee injury just days later.

PHOTOS: IMAGO