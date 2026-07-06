Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting for Portugal against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Portugal enters one of the biggest matches of the 2026 World Cup with Rafael Leao beginning on the bench, a decision that has immediately sparked debate ahead of the Round of 16 clash against Spain. As Portugal prepares for another defining night, many supporters are wondering what is really behind Roberto Martinez’s selection and whether it could shape Cristiano Ronaldo’s pursuit of World Cup glory.

The Selecao das Quinas’ journey to the knockout rounds has been anything but straightforward. The national team remained unbeaten during the tournament but struggled to consistently find its attacking rhythm, drawing with DR Congo and Colombia before surviving a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Goncalo Ramos and a last-second VAR intervention that denied Croatia an equalizer.

Spain, meanwhile, has looked every bit like one of the tournament favorites. The European champion has yet to concede a goal, defeating Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, and Austria while only dropping points in a surprising draw against Cape Verde.

Luis de la Fuente’s side has impressed with its defensive organization as much as its attacking quality. Spain has now kept clean sheets in nine of its last 10 competitive matches, underlining why many consider La Roja among the strongest contenders for the title.

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The reason Rafael Leao is starting on the bench

Rafael Leao is not in Portugal‘s starting lineup because of a tactical decision from head coach Roberto Martinez rather than injury or fitness concerns.

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The Portugal manager has opted to field Joao Felix on the left wing, believing his pace, direct running and ability to exploit open spaces are better suited to facing Spain in a high-intensity knockout encounter.

Joao Felix #11 of Portugal reacts

Leao remains fully fit and available, but the coaching staff views him as an impact substitute capable of changing the game later if required. Portugal will therefore line up with Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix supporting Cristiano Ronaldo, while the Milan star waits for an opportunity from the bench.

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Martinez places faith in pace over creativity

Leaving Leao out of the starting XI is unlikely to diminish his importance within Portugal’s squad. Martinez’s decision reflects the specific demands of facing Spain rather than any loss of confidence in the forward’s abilities.

Rafael Leao #17 of Portugal celebrates with teammate Nelson Semedo #2 after scoring.

The 27-year-old remains one of Portugal’s most technically gifted attackers and could become a decisive figure if introduced during the second half. With knockout soccer often decided by substitutions, he may yet have an opportunity to influence one of the tournament’s biggest matches.

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