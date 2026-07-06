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Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup records: Final goals, games, and career stats after 2026 exit

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s World Cup journey has come to a close following Portugal‘s bitter Round of 16 elimination against Spain. While soccer’s most coveted trophy eluded him on the international stage, the legacy he leaves in the competition is one for the history books.

Ronaldo had already made clear at his pre-match press conference that 2026 would be his final World Cup, ruling out any participation in the 2030 edition, which is set to be hosted across multiple nations including Portugal itself. The exit against Spain means the fourth-place finish he achieved in 2006 remains his best-ever result in the competition.

Since his debut in 2006, Ronaldo became one of just three players in history to appear in six different World Cup editions, joining Lionel Messi and Guillermo Ochoa in that exclusive group. His appearances span the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026 tournaments.

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What sets him apart from even that company, however, is that he is the only player ever to score in all six editions he participated in. His goal against Uzbekistan in the group stage made him the first player in history to find the net at six different World Cups, a feat Messi cannot match after failing to score in 2010.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks dejected after a defeat in the 2006 World Cup semifinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks dejected after a defeat in the 2006 World Cup semifinals.

Within the Portugal record books, Ronaldo finishes with 11 World Cup goals, surpassing Eusebio’s previous national record of nine during this tournament. He also holds the record for most appearances in the competition for Portugal, and sits second all-time in total World Cup games played with 27, behind only Messi’s 30.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s total career goals: How far is he from 1,000 after World Cup exit?

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s total career goals: How far is he from 1,000 after World Cup exit?

His brace against Uzbekistan also made Ronaldo the oldest player to score twice in a single World Cup game. At 41 years and 138 days old, the two goals in Portugal’s 5-0 win stood as a remarkable statement of his enduring quality at soccer’s highest level.

Perhaps most fittingly, one of the records he claimed late in his career came paired with one of the most glaring absences on his resume. After eight World Cup knockout games without a goal, Ronaldo finally broke through in his ninth, netting against Croatia in the Round of 32, and in doing so became the oldest player ever to score in a World Cup knockout match.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup numbers

TournamentHost nation(s)GamesGoalsFinish
2006Germany61Fourth place
2010South Africa41Round of 16
2014Brazil31Group stage
2018Russia44Round of 16
2022Qatar51Quarterfinals
2026Canada / Mexico / USA53Round of 16
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