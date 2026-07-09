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Why isn’t Ismael Saibari playing for Morocco against France at the 2026 World Cup?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Ismael Saibari #11 of Morocco.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesIsmael Saibari #11 of Morocco.

Morocco opens the quarterfinal round of the 2026 World Cup against France on Thursday, July 10th, at Boston Stadium, but the Atlas Lions will be without Ismael Saibari, one of their most dangerous attacking weapons for the biggest game of their tournament.

Saibari won’t be taking part of the game against France due to an injury. The striker suffered a discomfort in his hamstring during Morocco’s 3-0 Round of 16 win over Canada, which forced him off the field as early as the 22nd minute, and has been unable to recover in time for the quarterfinal clash with Les Bleus.

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi addressed the situation at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference: “Everyone is available for the match, except for Ismael Saibari, for whom this game comes too soon, although he is not ruled out for the rest of the competition, I hope.

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Saibari has been one of the standout performers of the tournament, carrying the form he showed at PSV Eindhoven during the 2025-26 season directly into the World Cup. He scored in every group stage match and converted the decisive penalty in the shootout victory over the Netherlands in the Round of 32.

Ismael Saibari #11 (C) of Morocco reacts after sustaining an injury against Canada.

Ismael Saibari #11 (C) of Morocco reacts after sustaining an injury against Canada.

His performances have attracted major attention off the field as well, with Bayern Munich announcing his signing in the middle of the tournament. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal was completed for a fee of €55 million, making it the second most expensive transfer involving a Moroccan player, behind only the €60 million PSG paid Inter Milan for Achraf Hakimi.

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Who will replace Saibari against France?

Having missed the 2022 World Cup, Saibari has established himself as Morocco’s undisputed first-choice striker, registering 12 goals in 35 international appearances. Two names stand out as candidates to fill the void against France.

The frontrunner is Soufiane Rahimi, who has come off the bench in each of Saibari’s absences throughout the tournament, picking up minutes against Brazil, Scotland, and Canada, where he contributed a goal and an assist. The other option, though considered less likely, is Ayoub El Kaabi, who started against Haiti when qualification was already secured and the pressure was off.

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