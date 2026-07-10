‘I apologize’: Vinícius addresses Brazil’s World Cup elimination

There have been five days since the World Cup ended for Brazil as they lost 2-1 to Norway in the Round of 16 to the disappointment of most. Vinícius came out after some time to share his message on social media.

Vinícius wrote: “The feeling of frustration is incredible. We had a group strong enough to achieve more, and we were not able to do it. I apologize, and I will fight for our dream of returning to the top of the world.”

It was not the ending Brazilian fans expected from the team. Vinícius responded mainly at the beginning of the competition, scoring four goals in three matches to help Brazil win their group. However, his best version was not present in the most important matches, which ended with an early elimination.

The full message

Almost four years later and once again thinking about what to write after a World Cup disappointment.

I saw so many people of all ages supporting me and embracing our dream, so it would be unfair to remain silent. But I needed a few days to reflect.

see also ‘Soccer is now the reason for the greatest pain of my life,’ says Bruno Guimaraes after Brazil’s World Cup elimination against Norway

Wearing the national team jersey is the greatest pride of my life, and being eliminated from a World Cup in the Round of 16 is a feeling that is difficult to explain.

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I know how much I prepared, how much I focused, and how much I wanted this for you and for my family.

The feeling of frustration is incredible. We had a group strong enough to achieve more, and we were not able to do it. I apologize, and I will fight for our dream of returning to the top of the world.