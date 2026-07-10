Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

‘I apologize’: Vinícius addresses Brazil’s World Cup elimination

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Vinicius scored four goals in the competition
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesVinicius scored four goals in the competition

There have been five days since the World Cup ended for Brazil as they lost 2-1 to Norway in the Round of 16 to the disappointment of most. Vinícius came out after some time to share his message on social media.

Vinícius wrote: “The feeling of frustration is incredible. We had a group strong enough to achieve more, and we were not able to do it. I apologize, and I will fight for our dream of returning to the top of the world.”

It was not the ending Brazilian fans expected from the team. Vinícius responded mainly at the beginning of the competition, scoring four goals in three matches to help Brazil win their group. However, his best version was not present in the most important matches, which ended with an early elimination.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The full message

Almost four years later and once again thinking about what to write after a World Cup disappointment.

I saw so many people of all ages supporting me and embracing our dream, so it would be unfair to remain silent. But I needed a few days to reflect.

‘Soccer is now the reason for the greatest pain of my life,’ says Bruno Guimaraes after Brazil’s World Cup elimination against Norway

see also

‘Soccer is now the reason for the greatest pain of my life,’ says Bruno Guimaraes after Brazil’s World Cup elimination against Norway

Wearing the national team jersey is the greatest pride of my life, and being eliminated from a World Cup in the Round of 16 is a feeling that is difficult to explain.

Advertisement

I know how much I prepared, how much I focused, and how much I wanted this for you and for my family.

The feeling of frustration is incredible. We had a group strong enough to achieve more, and we were not able to do it. I apologize, and I will fight for our dream of returning to the top of the world.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Are Vinicius Jr. and Erling Haaland playing? Brazil vs Norway confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Are Vinicius Jr. and Erling Haaland playing? Brazil vs Norway confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

After a highly competitive Round of 32, Brazil and Norway face off, each seeking a victory to advance to the quarterfinals. With this in mind, fans are keeping a close eye on the status of Vinicius Jr. and Erling Haaland, as they are the cornerstones of their respective national teams.

Norway’s unbeaten record vs Brazil: Can Erling Haaland stop Vinícius Junior in the Round of 16?

Norway’s unbeaten record vs Brazil: Can Erling Haaland stop Vinícius Junior in the Round of 16?

In the Round of 16 history could be made as Brazil try to beat Norway for the first time, with Vinicius Junior in front of Erling Haaland.

Lionel Messi remains atop the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot standings after the Round of 32

Lionel Messi remains atop the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot standings after the Round of 32

The race to win the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot after the round of 32 displays Lionel Messi in the first place.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have company as Vinicus equals rare World Cup goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have company as Vinicus equals rare World Cup goalscoring record

Ascending to the realm of the soccering gods, Vinicius Junior has claimed a World Cup milestone previously conquered only by titans like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo