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World Cup Bracket: Quarterfinal Predictions and Final Four Projections

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Achraf Hakimi, Jude Bellingham and Michael Olise.
© Getty ImagesAchraf Hakimi, Jude Bellingham and Michael Olise.

The tournament field has officially shrunk to the elite eight. With the single-elimination safety net completely gone, there is absolutely zero margin for error or tactical miscalculation. On the latest edition of Rabona TV, host Adrian Sousa steps up to preview all four titanic Quarterfinal matchups, mapping out the tactical pressure points, key player duels, and definitive score predictions to lock in his Final Four.

Listen to the full bracket breakdown on Spotify to see who is projected to survive the final eight.

The program kicks off with a monumental cross-confederation rematch as France and Morocco reboot their iconic 2022 Semifinal fixture. Les Bleus look to impose their depth, while an incredibly organized Moroccan team stands on the brink of history as the first African nation to ever reach back-to-back World Cup Quarterfinals.

Adrian also dissects an intense clash of European styles between an impenetrable Spain squad—which hasn’t conceded a single goal all tournament—and a rampant, free-scoring Belgian side spearheaded by Charles De Ketelaere and Romelu Lukaku.

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The bracket tactical previews also highlight a mouth-watering, unprecedented heavyweight striker duel. Erling Haaland’s history-making Norway squad, fresh off stunning Brazil, faces its ultimate test in a high-octane battle against Harry Kane and a resilient England team.

The daily overview wraps up with the reigning world champions. Lionel Messi, who is currently leading an electric Golden Boot race, looks to guide Argentina one step closer to a historic consecutive World Cup title. Standing in their way is a notoriously stubborn, highly disciplined Switzerland side meeting the South Americans in the last eight for the first time in over 70 years.

Adrian evaluates lineup depths, baseline physical fatigue, and single-elimination pressure before concluding with why this final-eight setup is a absolute dream come true for football fans. You can stream the entire tactical forecast right now.

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Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Predictions on Spotify to see how your personal knockout bracket compares before the tournament quarterfinals kick off.

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