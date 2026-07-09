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Erling Haaland shows he has no weakness after completing rare 2026 World Cup scoring record set

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrating.
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesErling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrating.

Erling Haaland continues to find new ways to dominate the 2026 World Cup, and the Norway star has now added another remarkable achievement to his growing list of accomplishments. As the tournament heads into its decisive stages, the Manchester City striker has once again proven why he is regarded as one of soccer’s most complete forwards.

The Norway national team has enjoyed a memorable campaign, with Haaland leading the attack through a series of decisive performances. His latest accomplishment has sparked widespread admiration across the soccer world and strengthened his position among the favorites to finish as the tournament’s leading scorer.

The latest statistic, highlighted by OptaJoe, showcases just how versatile Haaland has been throughout the tournament. The Norwegian star is the only player at the 2026 World Cup to score with his left foot, right foot, header, from inside the penalty area, and from outside the box. The achievement demonstrates an extraordinary level of finishing ability that few players have displayed on soccer’s biggest stage.

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Rather than relying on one signature finish, Haaland has shown he can punish defenders from virtually every situation imaginable. Whether attacking crosses, finishing from close range, or striking from distance, the Norwegian has found different ways to influence matches.

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Norway’s star continues to lead historic World Cup run

The milestone arrives during what has already become a historic tournament for the Norway national team. Haaland’s goals have played a central role in helping his country reach the latter stages of the competition while exceeding many pre-tournament expectations.

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His performances have included two goals against Iraqtwo more against Senegal, another strike versus Ivory Coast, and perhaps his biggest display yet during the Round of 16 victory over Brazil.

Against the Brazil national team, Haaland produced one of the defining moments of the World Cup. He first equalized late in the match before scoring a dramatic winner in the closing minutes to seal a stunning 2-1 comeback victory that booked Norway’s place in the quarterfinals. That performance reinforced his reputation as a striker capable of deciding the biggest matches when his country needs him most.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrating.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrating.

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Why the record is so difficult to achieve

Modern soccer has become increasingly specialized, with many forwards excelling in one particular area of attacking play. Some strikers dominate aerially, while others thrive inside the penalty area or depend heavily on their stronger foot. Haaland, however, has displayed excellence across every category.

Scoring with both feet, winning aerial duels, finishing from inside the box, and beating goalkeepers from long distance in a single World Cup requires exceptional technical quality, movement, positioning, athleticism, and confidence. The achievement underlines why opposition defenses continue to struggle against him. Removing one option simply opens another.

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