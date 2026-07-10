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Lamine Yamal has won all five knockout meetings against Kylian Mbappé ahead of 2026 World Cup semifinal

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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They are playing for a place in the final
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesThey are playing for a place in the final

The most anticipated match of the 2026 World Cup so far is the semifinal between Spain and France. While there are going to be many stars on the field, the duel between Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé also creates an interesting storyline.

What’s most curious about these players is their head-to-head record in knockout matches, as Yamal leads Mbappé 5-0. Fueled by a dominant year with Barcelona, in which they beat Real Madrid four times across all competitions, the left-footed star also won their international knockout meetings against France.

Dallas may be the city where these players are going to face each other, but the entire soccer world is waiting to see who comes out victorious as the reward is nothing short of a place in the World Cup final.

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The five matches

Playing for two of the biggest clubs in the world, there is no doubt they are going to face each other for many years and build a rivalry that promises to be one for the ages. Representing two of the strongest national teams in the world only makes it even more exciting.

Yamal won three finals for his club (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Yamal won three finals for his club (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Representing Spain, Yamal has won the two knockout matches he has played against France. The first was a 2-1 victory in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal, while the second came in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal, when Spain won 5-4.

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Lamine Yamal fires warning to France before 2026 World Cup semifinal: ‘If they have to fear anyone, it’s us’

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Lamine Yamal fires warning to France before 2026 World Cup semifinal: ‘If they have to fear anyone, it’s us’

At the club level, they have faced each other in three domestic knockout competitions. In 2025, Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-2 in the Supercopa de España final and 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final. Earlier this year, Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-2 again in the 2026 Supercopa de España final to keep Yamal’s perfect record against Mbappé in knockout matches intact.

Their goals

Match 1: UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal — Spain 2-1 France (Yamal scored)

Match 2: 2025 Supercopa de España final — Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid (Yamal and Mbappé scored once)

Match 3: 2025 Copa del Rey final — Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (Mbappé scored)

Match 4: 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal — Spain 5-4 France (Yamal scored twice and Mbappé once)

Match 5: 2026 Supercopa de España final — Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (neither scored)

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