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Is Kylian Mbappe playing? France vs Morocco confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Kylian Mbappe #10 of France walks off the pitch.
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe #10 of France walks off the pitch.

France face Morocco in the quarterfinals in one of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 World Cup. Both Didier Deschamps’ team and Mohamed Ouahbi’s team are among the tournament’s best attacking sides, meaning individual quality could decide the match. Given how competitive the game is expected to be, fans are closely watching Kylian Mbappé‘s availability, as he is expected to be the difference-maker.

Kylian Mbappé will start for France, as he has no suspensions or injuries. Head coach Didier Deschamps continues to view him as an undisputed starter, building the team’s play around him to maximize his goalscoring threat. As one of the tournament’s top scorers, he could arrive highly motivated, looking to score and equal or surpass Lionel Messi in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot.

Alongside Mbappé, Deschamps will keep his attacking trio of Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and Désiré Doué. Beyond their goals, they will need more than ever to excel in counter-pressing after losing possession to prevent Morocco’s counterattacks. In addition, he will not make many changes to his starting lineup, as his team are in outstanding form and are highly versatile.

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While they do not arrive as top contenders, Morocco could still surprise France. Despite the significant absence of Ismael Saibari, they have alternatives in his roster, with Brahim Díaz and Azzedine Ounahi expected to take on leadership roles. Nevertheless, the main challenge will be the defensive aspect, as controlling it would give them a strong chance to hit France on the counterattack and push for victory, requiring quality finishing in front of goal.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with Dayot Upamecano #4 and Michael Olise #11

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with Dayot Upamecano #4 and Michael Olise #11.

France confirmed lineup vs Morocco

With their outstanding performances at the 2026 World Cup, France arrive as clear favorites for their match against Morocco. Head coach Didier Deschamps appears determined not to make any changes to his starting lineup, keeping Kylian Mbappé as the focal point of his team. Although they are outstanding in attack, their most important aspect will be the defensive recovery of their full-backs, where they can limit Morocco’s attacking threat.

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How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

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How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Considering this, Les Bleus will lineup as follows: Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, Desiré Doué; Kylian Mbappé.

Morocco confirmed lineup vs France

Unlike France, Morocco arrive for today’s match with absences in their roster. Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi will be without his top scorer, Ismael Saibari, due to a physical issue. As a result, Brahim Díaz will be under the spotlight, as he will have to take on a leading role. Nevertheless, the main challenge will be defensively, as they must contain the goalscoring threat of their opponents, who are one of the tournament’s top contenders.

With this in mind, Morocco will play as follows: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Anass Salah Eddine; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilel El Khanouss; Chemsdine Talbi.

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