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Why isn’t Joao Neves starting for Portugal against Colombia at the 2026 World Cup?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Joao Neves of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesJoao Neves of Portugal.

Portugal face Colombia to close out the 2026 World Cup group stage in a clash that will decide who tops Group K. For this game, coach Roberto Martinez decided to leave Joao Neves out of the starting lineup for the decisive Matchday 3 fixture in Miami.

Despite this being a meaningful match where a win would lift Portugal into first place, the Spanish coach has opted to rest the PSG midfielder from the opening whistle. Stepping into the starting lineup in place of Neves is Ruben Neves, who joins Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes in central midfield.

The decision comes down to qualification math rather than tactics. Portugal have already clinched their spot in the Round of 32 regardless of the result against Colombia, after Cape Verde’s result in Group H confirmed their place among the competition’s best third-placed teams even in a worst-case scenario.

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With qualification already secured, the only thing left to play for against Colombia is first place in Group K, something Portugal can still claim with a win. But unlike a true must-win scenario, that incentive was not enough to keep Martinez from rotating one of his most important midfielders.

Joao Neves in action against Uzbekistan. (Getty Images)

Joao Neves in action against Uzbekistan. (Getty Images)

Portugal’s potential Round of 32 rivals

If Roberto Martinez’s side beats Colombia and finish first in Group K, it would stay in the United States for a Round of 32 clash at Kansas City Stadium against a third-placed team from Group D, E, I, J, or L.

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Should Portugal settle for second place in the group, their path would instead lead to Toronto Stadium, where they would face Croatia, as they finished as runner-up of Group L.

Either way, Portugal’s reward for getting through the group stage is a guaranteed change of scenery for the knockout rounds, with the exact opponent set to come into focus once today’s full slate of fixtures wraps up.

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