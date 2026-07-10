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Why isn’t Amadou Onana playing for Belgium against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Amadou Onana #24 of Belgium celebrates scoring
© Getty ImagesAmadou Onana #24 of Belgium celebrates scoring

A monumental trial awaits Belgium in the 2026 World Cup Quarter-finals against Spain, yet the Red Devils must march into the crucible missing their midfield anchor, Amadou Onana. His glaring absence casts a heavy shadow over this titanic clash, leaving supporters desperate for answers as to why the Aston Villa talisman has been sidelined for such a historic battle.

The quarterfinal in Los Angeles brings together two of Europe’s strongest national teams, with Spain chasing a second World Cup title and Belgium hoping to reach the semifinals for the first time since its memorable run in 1986. While Luis de la Fuente’s squad enters the match with remarkable defensive form, Belgium has been forced into a major adjustment before kickoff.

La Roja has enjoyed an impressive tournament under Luis de la Fuente. It topped its group before eliminating Austria and edging past Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 thanks to Mikel Merino’s dramatic late winner.

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Belgium has also recovered from a slow start. After opening the tournament with two draws, the Red Devils responded with victories over New Zealand, Senegal and the United States, scoring 12 goals across those three matches.

StageSpain’s ResultsBelgium’s Results
Group Stage Match 1Draw 0–0 vs. Cabo VerdeDraw 1–1 vs. Egypt
Group Stage Match 2Win 4–0 vs. Saudi ArabiaDraw 0–0 vs. Iran
Group Stage Match 3Win 1–0 vs. UruguayWin 5–1 vs. New Zealand
Round of 32Win 3–0 vs. AustriaWin 3–2 (AET) vs. Senegal
Round of 16Win 1–0 vs. PortugalWin 4–1 vs. United States

Rudi Garcia’s side produced one of its finest displays of the tournament by defeating the United States 4-1 in the Round of 16. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice before Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku added further goals to secure Belgium’s place in the last eight.

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Why Amadou Onana is missing against Spain

The lingering questions surrounding Amadou Onana’s absence have been met with a devastating reality. Belgium recently confirmed that their midfield warrior suffered a catastrophic ruptured ACL in his right knee during the fierce battle against the United States, cruelly ending his tournament and leaving a massive void in the heart of the squad.

onana belgium world cup injury

Amadou Onana #24 of Belgium reacts after sustaining an injury

The injury occurred in the 18th minute when Onana challenged for the ball alongside United States forward Christian Pulisic. The Belgian immediately grabbed his right knee before receiving treatment from the medical staff and attempting to continue.

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Although he briefly returned to his feet, it quickly became clear he could not carry on. Belgium substituted him three minutes later, replacing him with Hans Vanaken in the 21st minute. Medical examinations later confirmed the worst fears for Belgium, Aston Villa and the player himself.

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Belgium confirms devastating diagnosis

Belgium team doctor Brahim Hacene revealed the extent of the injury after further testing. “This is devastating news, both for him personally and for the team,” Hacene said.

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The Belgian medical staff has already begun coordinating with Aston Villa regarding the midfielder’s recovery. “We immediately consulted with Amadou and with Aston Villa to agree on the best approach to his recovery. Over the coming days, we will jointly determine the next steps in his medical treatment and rehabilitation.”

Despite being ruled out of the remainder of the tournament, Onana will stay with the Belgium squad through the quarterfinal to continue supporting his teammates.

onana belgium world cup injury

Amadou Onana #24 of Belgium reacts after sustaining an injury

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Huge blow for Belgium’s midfield as Spain looks to capitalize

The injury represents a significant setback for Rudi Garcia’s tactical plans. Onana had featured in every Belgium match during the tournament and had become a crucial presence in midfield because of his defensive work, physicality and ball-winning ability.

The Red Devils’ injury concerns arrive at the worst possible time. Spain enters the quarterfinal with virtually a full-strength squad and continues to build momentum after another disciplined defensive display against Portugal.

While Belgium still boasts attacking stars such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Charles De Ketelaere and Jeremy Doku, losing Onana removes one of the team’s most important defensive shields against Spain’s creative midfield led by Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo.

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