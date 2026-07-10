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Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Portugal remains open as Jorge Jesus reveals the one condition for selection after replacing Roberto Martinez

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Jorge Jesus (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesJorge Jesus (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again work alongside Jorge Jesus after the veteran coach was officially appointed as Portugal’s new manager following Roberto Martinez’s departure. The Portuguese national team is preparing for a new era after its 2026 World Cup campaign ended with a 1-0 Round of 16 defeat to Spain, and attention has quickly shifted toward what comes next under the experienced tactician.

Portugal confirmed the appointment on Friday, ending speculation over who would guide one of Europe’s most talented squads into the next international cycle. According to the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), Jesus has signed a four-year contract that will keep him in charge through the 2030 World Cup.

The Portuguese Football Federation welcomed its new coach with a simple message on social media. “A new journey begins today. Welcome to the National Team, Mister Jorge Jesus.”

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Jesus will oversee Portugal in the UEFA Nations League, Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup, with his first assignment coming during the next international window. The 71-year-old becomes the national team’s head coach for the first time after building an impressive club career that included spells with Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, Flamengo, Fenerbahce, Al-Hilal, and most recently Al-Nassr.

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His arrival follows the Selecao das Quinas’ disappointing World Cup exit against Spain, a result that prompted the federation to part ways with Martinez after three years in charge. Despite possessing one of Europe’s deepest squads, Portugal failed to progress beyond the Round of 16, extending its frustrating run at the tournament.

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Jesus finally addresses Cristiano Ronaldo’s international role

One of the biggest questions surrounding Jesus’ appointment concerned Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Portugal. The legendary forward previously indicated that the 2026 World Cup would be his final appearance at the tournament, but he has yet to officially announce his retirement from international soccer.

Speaking during his introductory press conference, Jesus made it clear that Ronaldo remains an important figure while also stressing that every decision will be discussed privately. “No, I haven’t spoken to Cristiano yet. Cristiano will never be a problem for the national team, nor for me,” Jesus said.

The new manager explained that Ronaldo deserves the same respect as every other player while acknowledging everything he has accomplished for Portuguese soccer. “Cristiano is an icon of Portuguese soccer, an icon of the Portuguese national team, an icon of Portugal, and he will always remain so in history.”

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Relationship already built at Al-Nassr

Unlike many international coaches, Jesus already knows exactly what it is like to manage Ronaldo. The pair worked together at Al-Nassr, where they celebrated the Saudi Pro League title, with Ronaldo producing another prolific campaign in front of goal. The Portuguese captain scored 30 goals in 37 appearances under Jesus last season, continuing a partnership that now appears set to continue on the international stage.

Jesus praised the working relationship they developed in Saudi Arabia, insisting there were never any issues between them. “It has been a great pleasure working with him over the past year. Working with him has been very easy, extremely easy.”

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Ronaldo’s future remains open, but selection will depend on one factor

Although Ronaldo has repeatedly suggested the 2026 World Cup would be his final tournament, Jesus indicated that no final decision has yet been made regarding the striker’s international career. The veteran coach revealed that he plans to meet individually with every member of the squad before making any long-term decisions.

“When the time comes to make any decision, I will speak with Cristiano. But I won’t speak with him alone; I will speak with him and all the players, each one individually.” Jesus also explained that their conversation will focus on Ronaldo’s ambitions for the remainder of his playing career. “We’ll discuss his future career plans and whether he wants to continue playing for Al-Nassr.”

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Despite Ronaldo’s legendary status, Jesus emphasized that every player will be judged by the same sporting standards. “As long as he continues playing and meets the criteria for selection, I’ll manage him within the boundaries and standards I deem best for the national team.”

Those comments suggest Ronaldo’s experience alone will not guarantee a place in future squads, but neither will his age automatically end his international career. The final decision will depend on his performances and physical condition over the coming months.

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