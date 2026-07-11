How to watch Argentina vs Switzerland in USA: 2026 World Cup Quarter-Finals, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina vs Switzerland on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Argentina vs Switzerland WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Saturday, July 11, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The reigning world champions Argentina continue their title defense in a high-stakes quarter-final clash against a disciplined Switzerland side. La Albiceleste have walked a tightrope through the knockout stages, requiring a dramatic late comeback to overcome Egypt 3-2 after being down two goals. Their journey has been a testament to their resilience and the enduring brilliance of Lionel Messi, but it has also exposed moments of vulnerability that Switzerland will be eager to exploit.

Switzerland enters this match as the clear underdog, but with a quiet confidence built on defensive solidity. They secured their spot in the last eight for the first time since 1954 by grinding out a penalty-shootout victory over Colombia after a tense 0-0 draw. Having kept clean sheets in both of their knockout fixtures, Murat Yakin‘s squad has proven they are organized, tough to break down, and possess the tactical discipline to frustrate even the most potent attacks.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This quarter-final presents a classic clash of styles. Argentina, on a 12-match winning streak, has dominated possession throughout the tournament, averaging over 60% of the ball. Their strategy revolves around controlling the tempo and creating opportunities for their world-class attackers. However, their path has been anything but smooth, with narrow victories against Cape Verde and Egypt highlighting a dependence on late-game heroics rather than comfortable dominance.

In contrast, Switzerland‘s success has been built on a foundation of defensive organization. They were tactically astute against Colombia, neutralizing their attack and forcing the game into a war of attrition. While they struggled to create chances themselves, generating a meager 0.07 expected goals (xG), their primary objective will be to replicate that defensive structure. Expect the Swiss to sit deep, absorb pressure, and look to disrupt Argentina‘s rhythm with a physical approach.

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The motivations for both teams are starkly different. For Argentina, the pressure is immense as they carry the weight of being defending champions. Anything less than another title would be seen as a disappointment. For Switzerland, this is a golden opportunity to make history. Having already exceeded expectations by reaching this stage, they can play with a degree of freedom, knowing that a victory would be a monumental achievement for the nation.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Argentina has had the upper hand in this fixture. The two nations have met twice before at the World Cup, with Argentina emerging victorious on both occasions. The first encounter was a 2-0 group stage win in 1966, but the more recent matchup provides a more relevant benchmark for what to expect in this game.

In the Round of 16 of the 2014 tournament, Switzerland held Argentina to a 0-0 stalemate through 90 minutes, frustrating them with a disciplined defensive performance. It took a moment of magic from Angel Di Maria late in extra time to finally break the deadlock and send Argentina through. This history suggests that another tightly contested, low-scoring affair is highly probable.

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Broader trends also favor the South American side. Argentina has an excellent record against European opposition, having lost just one of their last 10 fixtures against UEFA teams. Conversely, Switzerland has historically struggled against CONMEBOL opponents at the tournament, winning just one of their 10 matches in 90 minutes. While past results don’t guarantee future outcomes, they paint a clear picture of the challenge Switzerland faces.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers approach this crucial quarter-final with relatively healthy squads, though a key potential absence for Switzerland could heavily influence their game plan.

For Argentina, Lionel Scaloni has a full complement of players to choose from and is expected to name an unchanged lineup from the side that fought back to defeat Egypt. The team has shown its character, and the manager will likely trust the same group to maintain their momentum.

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Switzerland, however, is anxiously awaiting news on midfielder Johan Manzambi. The 20-year-old has been a breakout star of the tournament, contributing three goals and two assists. His absence due to a knee injury against Colombia was keenly felt, as the team’s attacking output plummeted. If he is unable to play, Fabian Rieder is expected to step in, but Manzambi’s creative spark would be a significant loss.

Argentina Projected XI (4-1-3-2):

E. Martinez; Molina, L. Martinez, Romero, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Alvarez, Messi

This formation has served Argentina well, with Leandro Paredes anchoring the midfield to allow the creative trio of De Paul, Fernandez, and Mac Allister to support the attack. Julian Alvarez‘s relentless work rate creates space for Lionel Messi to operate in dangerous areas, where he remains the ultimate difference-maker.

Switzerland Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Ndoye, Rieder, Vargas; Embolo

This is a pragmatic and defensive-minded setup. The veteran duo of Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will form a protective shield in front of the back four, aiming to deny Argentina space between the lines. Breel Embolo will lead the line, but much will depend on the wide players and attacking midfielder to provide support on the counter-attack.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch Argentina vs Switzerland in the World Cup Quarter-Finals on Fubo. The platform is available on a wide array of devices, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere. Compatible devices include Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices on iOS and Android.

In addition to broadcasting every game of the 2026 tournament, a subscription to [Streaming Platform] gives you access to other premier soccer competitions. You can stream matches from top leagues like Liga MX, LaLiga and other international tournaments throughout the year.

A subscription to Fubo is available for $14.99 per month or as part of a bundle package. This gives you live and on-demand access to all the matches and related studio programming.

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SEE MORE: For the full broadcast schedule, check out our comprehensive World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.