Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Quarter-finals
Comments

How England’s win, draw, or loss vs Norway could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Harry Kane #9 of England celebrating.
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesHarry Kane #9 of England celebrating.

England’s quarterfinal against Norway is one of the biggest matches remaining at the 2026 World Cup, and the outcome could dramatically reshape the tournament bracket. The Three Lions enter the contest after a thrilling victory over Mexico, while Norway arrives full of confidence following a stunning upset of Brazil. Before the first whistle in Miami, fans are already wondering how each possible result could alter the road to the final.

England heads into the knockout clash following a 3-2 victory over Mexico, while Norway earned a memorable 2-1 triumph over Brazil to reach its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal. With Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard all preparing for another high-pressure occasion, the winner will move one step closer to lifting soccer’s biggest prize.

The Vikings have become one of the tournament’s biggest surprises after ending a 28-year World Cup absence by reaching the last eight. Stale Solbakken’s side has combined fearless attacking soccer with remarkable resilience, eliminating Brazil after also overcoming Ivory Coast in the previous knockout round.

Add as a preferredsource on Google
DateNorway’s OpponentStageResult
June 16, 2026IraqGroup StageWin (4–1)
June 22, 2026SenegalGroup StageWin (3–2)
June 26, 2026FranceGroup StageLoss (1–4)
June 30, 2026Ivory CoastRound of 32Win (2–1)
July 5, 2026BrazilRound of 16Win (2–1)

On the other hand, the Three Lions’ journey has been equally dramatic. Thomas Tuchel’s squad survived an exhausting battle against co-host Mexico, winning despite playing with ten men for a significant portion of the second half.

DateEngland’s OpponentStageResult
June 17, 2026CroatiaGroup StageWin (4–2)
June 23, 2026GhanaGroup StageDraw (0–0)
June 27, 2026PanamaGroup StageWin (2–0)
July 1, 2026DR CongoRound of 32Win (2–1)
July 5, 2026MexicoRound of 16Win (3–2)
Advertisement

What happens if England wins and Norway loses?

If England defeats Norway, Thomas Tuchel’s side will secure a place in the 2026 World Cup Semi-finals. The Three Lions would then face the winner of Argentina versus Switzerland, keeping alive hopes of reaching another World Cup final.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammates Declan Rice #4 and Anthony Gordon #18.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammates Declan Rice #4 and Anthony Gordon #18.

Victory would also maintain England’s pursuit of its first world title since 1966. With Kane and Bellingham leading the attack, England would remain on the same side of the bracket as Argentina or Switzerland before a potential final against the winner emerging from the opposite half.

Advertisement

England enters the Quarter-finals carrying momentum after winning three consecutive matches while scoring at least twice in each victory. Despite lingering injury concerns, squad depth remains one of its greatest strengths entering the decisive stage of the tournament.

What happens if the match is level after 90 minutes?

If England and Norway are tied at the end of regulation, neither nation advances immediately. Instead, the quarterfinal would move into two 15-minute periods of extra time, with penalties deciding the winner if the deadlock remains.

kane england world cup

Harry Kane #9 of England converts a penalty

Advertisement

This scenario introduces another layer of drama, especially for players already carrying yellow cards. England stars such as Jude Bellingham and several teammates could risk suspension for the semifinals if they receive another booking before eventually advancing.

Extra time would also test both squads physically after demanding knockout campaigns. Miami’s expected heat could become another significant factor as tired legs begin to influence the contest.

Tournament RoundLeft Side of BracketRight Side of Bracket
Quarter-finalsFrance 2-0 Morocco
Spain 2-1 Belgium		England vs. Norway
Argentina vs. Switzerland
Semi-finalsFrance vs. Spain (July 14)England/Norway vs. Argentina/Switzerland (July 15)
World Cup FinalWinner Semifinal 1 (July 19)Winner Semifinal 2 (July 19)
Advertisement

What happens if Norway wins and England loses?

If Norway eliminates England, the Scandinavian nation would complete another historic achievement by reaching its first-ever World Cup semifinal. Such a result would become one of the greatest moments in Norwegian soccer history, following the already remarkable victory over Brazil.

Norway players celebrate

Norway players celebrate

The Vikings would then advance to face Argentina/Switzerland in Atlanta. England’s campaign would come to an end at the quarterfinal stage despite entering the tournament as one of the favorites.

Advertisement

Haaland has played a central role in Norway’s remarkable run, scoring seven goals to establish himself among the Golden Boot leaders. Martin Odegaard’s creativity, combined with the pace of Norway’s supporting attackers, has transformed the team into one of the competition’s most dangerous outsiders.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Declan Rice among three England players with fitness concerns ahead of 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash vs Norway

Declan Rice among three England players with fitness concerns ahead of 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash vs Norway

England face Norway in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, and the availability of Declan Rice, along with Marc Guehi and Reece James, remains unconfirmed due to fitness concerns.

Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal beaten as Kylian Mbappe tops stunning 2026 World Cup speed record list

Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal beaten as Kylian Mbappe tops stunning 2026 World Cup speed record list

The French superstar has turned his explosive acceleration into a major weapon throughout the tournament, leaving fans eager to discover just how far ahead he is of the competition.

Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane skill-by-skill: Vote on who has the better attributes ahead of 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash

Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane skill-by-skill: Vote on who has the better attributes ahead of 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have established themselves as two of the tournament's best strikers, battling for the Golden Boot. With that in mind, let's do a skill-by-skill analysis, leaving the vote open for you to decide who the better player is.

Erling Haaland shows he has no weakness after completing rare 2026 World Cup scoring record set

Erling Haaland shows he has no weakness after completing rare 2026 World Cup scoring record set

As the tournament heads into its decisive stages, the Manchester City striker has once again proven why he is regarded as one of soccer's most complete forwards.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo