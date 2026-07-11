How England’s win, draw, or loss vs Norway could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

England’s quarterfinal against Norway is one of the biggest matches remaining at the 2026 World Cup, and the outcome could dramatically reshape the tournament bracket. The Three Lions enter the contest after a thrilling victory over Mexico, while Norway arrives full of confidence following a stunning upset of Brazil. Before the first whistle in Miami, fans are already wondering how each possible result could alter the road to the final.

England heads into the knockout clash following a 3-2 victory over Mexico, while Norway earned a memorable 2-1 triumph over Brazil to reach its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal. With Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard all preparing for another high-pressure occasion, the winner will move one step closer to lifting soccer’s biggest prize.

The Vikings have become one of the tournament’s biggest surprises after ending a 28-year World Cup absence by reaching the last eight. Stale Solbakken’s side has combined fearless attacking soccer with remarkable resilience, eliminating Brazil after also overcoming Ivory Coast in the previous knockout round.

Date Norway’s Opponent Stage Result June 16, 2026 Iraq Group Stage Win (4–1) June 22, 2026 Senegal Group Stage Win (3–2) June 26, 2026 France Group Stage Loss (1–4) June 30, 2026 Ivory Coast Round of 32 Win (2–1) July 5, 2026 Brazil Round of 16 Win (2–1)

On the other hand, the Three Lions’ journey has been equally dramatic. Thomas Tuchel’s squad survived an exhausting battle against co-host Mexico, winning despite playing with ten men for a significant portion of the second half.

Date England’s Opponent Stage Result June 17, 2026 Croatia Group Stage Win (4–2) June 23, 2026 Ghana Group Stage Draw (0–0) June 27, 2026 Panama Group Stage Win (2–0) July 1, 2026 DR Congo Round of 32 Win (2–1) July 5, 2026 Mexico Round of 16 Win (3–2)

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What happens if England wins and Norway loses?

If England defeats Norway, Thomas Tuchel’s side will secure a place in the 2026 World Cup Semi-finals. The Three Lions would then face the winner of Argentina versus Switzerland, keeping alive hopes of reaching another World Cup final.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammates Declan Rice #4 and Anthony Gordon #18.

Victory would also maintain England’s pursuit of its first world title since 1966. With Kane and Bellingham leading the attack, England would remain on the same side of the bracket as Argentina or Switzerland before a potential final against the winner emerging from the opposite half.

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England enters the Quarter-finals carrying momentum after winning three consecutive matches while scoring at least twice in each victory. Despite lingering injury concerns, squad depth remains one of its greatest strengths entering the decisive stage of the tournament.

What happens if the match is level after 90 minutes?

If England and Norway are tied at the end of regulation, neither nation advances immediately. Instead, the quarterfinal would move into two 15-minute periods of extra time, with penalties deciding the winner if the deadlock remains.

Harry Kane #9 of England converts a penalty

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This scenario introduces another layer of drama, especially for players already carrying yellow cards. England stars such as Jude Bellingham and several teammates could risk suspension for the semifinals if they receive another booking before eventually advancing.

Extra time would also test both squads physically after demanding knockout campaigns. Miami’s expected heat could become another significant factor as tired legs begin to influence the contest.

Tournament Round Left Side of Bracket Right Side of Bracket Quarter-finals France 2-0 Morocco

Spain 2-1 Belgium England vs. Norway

Argentina vs. Switzerland Semi-finals France vs. Spain (July 14) England/Norway vs. Argentina/Switzerland (July 15) World Cup Final Winner Semifinal 1 (July 19) Winner Semifinal 2 (July 19)

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What happens if Norway wins and England loses?

If Norway eliminates England, the Scandinavian nation would complete another historic achievement by reaching its first-ever World Cup semifinal. Such a result would become one of the greatest moments in Norwegian soccer history, following the already remarkable victory over Brazil.

Norway players celebrate

The Vikings would then advance to face Argentina/Switzerland in Atlanta. England’s campaign would come to an end at the quarterfinal stage despite entering the tournament as one of the favorites.

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Haaland has played a central role in Norway’s remarkable run, scoring seven goals to establish himself among the Golden Boot leaders. Martin Odegaard’s creativity, combined with the pace of Norway’s supporting attackers, has transformed the team into one of the competition’s most dangerous outsiders.