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Are Erling Haaland and Harry Kane playing? Norway vs England projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Erling Haaland #9 of Norway and Harry Kane #9 of England.
© Al Bello/Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesErling Haaland #9 of Norway and Harry Kane #9 of England.

Norway is preparing for the biggest match in its modern soccer history as it faces England in the 2026 World Cup Quarter-finals, with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane expected to headline one of the tournament’s most anticipated battles. However, before kickoff in Miami, fans are eager to learn whether both superstar strikers will feature from the opening whistle and how each national team plans to approach the high-stakes showdown.

The quarterfinal brings together two sides whose journeys have captivated supporters for different reasons. Norway has emerged as the surprise package of the tournament. At the same time, England has continued its pursuit of a first World Cup title since 1966, relying heavily on the leadership of Kane and the brilliance of Jude Bellingham.

Norway’s remarkable journey continues as England survives major tests

Few expected Norway to reach this stage when the tournament began. After ending a 28-year absence from the World Cup, the Scandinavian nation has embraced the occasion, advancing to its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal after memorable victories over Ivory Coast and five-time champions Brazil.

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The victory against Brazil became one of the defining moments of the tournament. Erling Haaland scored twice in the 2-1 triumph, further cementing his reputation as one of the world’s deadliest finishers while helping Norway make history.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrating.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrating.

On the other hand, England has also experienced its share of drama during the knockout rounds. Thomas Tuchel’s side produced an impressive 3-2 victory over co-host Mexico, overcoming difficult conditions and even playing with ten men after Jarell Quansah’s dismissal.

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Harry Kane celebrating

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring a goal.

The Three Lions have now reached their 11th World Cup quarterfinal, extending a consistent run of success at major tournaments. While defensive issues have occasionally surfaced, England’s attack has remained productive thanks to Kane, Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

RoundNorway’s ResultsEngland’s Results
Group Stage Match 1Won 4–1 vs. IraqWon 4–2 vs. Croatia
Group Stage Match 2Won 3–2 vs. SenegalDrew 0–0 vs. Ghana
Group Stage Match 3Lost 1–4 vs. FranceWon 2–0 vs. Panama
Round of 32Won 2–1 vs. Ivory CoastWon 2–1 vs. DR Congo
Round of 16Won 2–1 vs. BrazilWon 3–2 vs. Mexico
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Will Erling Haaland and Harry Kane play?

Both Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are expected to start for their respective national teams, setting up one of the tournament’s most intriguing individual duels.

The former enters the quarterfinal in sensational form after scoring seven goals, placing him among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot. Meanwhile, the latter has been equally influential, contributing six goals while continuing to lead England’s attack with his movement, finishing, and experience.

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane

Erling Haaland of Norway (L) and Harry Kane of England (R)

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Both forwards approach the game differently. Haaland remains high up the pitch, constantly searching for space behind defenders, while Kane frequently drops deeper to link midfield with attack before arriving inside the penalty area.

Norway vs England: Projected lineups

Norway projected XI (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Berg, Berge, Odegaard; Schjelderup, Haaland, Bobb.

England projected XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Stones, O’Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

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