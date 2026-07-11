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Why isn’t Jarell Quansah playing for England against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Jarell Quansah of England.
© Getty ImagesJarell Quansah of England.

England face Norway in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup at Miami Stadium, and Jarell Quansah won’t be involved at all for manager Thomas Tuchelthe defender is serving a suspension rather than being left out by choice.

Quansah received a red card in England‘s victory over Mexico in the Round of 16, after a video review determined that he had made a sliding tackle with his cleats leading, which resulted in an automatic two-game suspension.

That suspension rules him out of the quarterfinal clash and would also keep him sidelined for a potential semifinal, should England advance past Norway, where they would clash with the winner of the game between Argentina and Switzerland.

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How Tuchel plans to cover the gap at right-back

With Quansah unavailable, Tuchel is shifting Ezri Konsa out to right-back to fill the void left behind. At center-back, John Stones returns to the starting lineup for the first time since England’s tournament opener against Croatia, partnering Marc Guehi, who passed his fitness test this week after battling a hamstring issue.

Ezri Konsa of England. (Getty Images)

Ezri Konsa of England. (Getty Images)

The reshuffle leaves England’s backline looking notably different from the one that started the win over Mexico, but it’s the closest thing to a like-for-like swap Tuchel has available with Quansah unavailable, while Reece James and Djed Spence are only fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

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What is England’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Norway?

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What is England’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Norway?

England’s confirmed lineup

For this crucial game, the German manager has already confirmed the team that will take the field at Miami Stadium in search of a place among the final four teams of the 2026 World Cup.

England’s starting XI: Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Noni Madueke, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon.

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