Why isn’t Antonio Nusa starting for Norway against England at the 2026 World Cup?

Norway are in the midst of a historic World Cup run and will look to extend it to the semifinals when they face England in the quarterfinals. However, the absence of Antonio Nusa from the starting lineup was one of the first talking points when the teams were announced.

Nusa has been dropped from the starting XI by head coach Stale Solbakken following an underwhelming performance in the Round of 16 against Brazil. The RB Leipzig winger was unable to make his mark on that match, and Solbakken has decided to make a change on the left flank as a result.

Andreas Schjelderup gets the nod in his place. The Benfica forward was the standout substitute against Brazil, coming off the bench to deliver two assists for Erling Haaland and effectively deciding the match, a showing that has earned him a start against England.

Nusa had been a near-permanent fixture in Solbakken’s starting lineup throughout the tournament, with his only substitute appearance coming in the group stage against France, when qualification was already secured and rotation was expected. But his exit at halftime against Brazil opened the door for Schjelderup, who made the most of his opportunity and has not looked back.

Antonio Nusa #20 of Norway competes for the ball against Matheus Cunha #9 and Danilo #13 of Brazil.

Nusa could miss an eventual semifinal

His place on the bench is not necessarily a long-term concern, as Solbakken regularly rotates his attacking line and Nusa is likely to see minutes at some point against England. The more pressing issue, however, is the disciplinary risk he carries into this match.

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Nusa is the only Norway player currently one booking away from a suspension, having been shown a yellow card in the Round of 32 against Ivory Coast. A caution against England would rule him out of a potential World Cup semifinal against either Switzerland or Argentina.