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Argentina’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Switzerland

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Argentina dropped a few places
© Elsa/Getty ImagesArgentina dropped a few places

The final match in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup has Argentina and Switzerland playing for a place in the semifinals.

Argentina enter this match ranked 3rd in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,925.15 points. They are two spots lower than the June 11 update, with only France and Spain ahead of them after advancing to this round by winning Group J with victories over Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

The team has continued to prove why they are among the best by beating Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time in the Round of 32 before coming back from 2-0 down to defeat Egypt 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

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Switzerland’s ranking

This should be a difficult match for Argentina as Switzerland also arrive after improving their position. Their rivals are currently ranked 14th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,710.88 points, five spots higher than the June 11 update.

Gregor Kobel was very important for Switzerland in the penalties (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Gregor Kobel was very important for Switzerland in the penalties (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Their campaign began with a first-place finish in Group B after drawing with Qatar and beating Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada. Switzerland then defeated Algeria 2-0 before drawing 0-0 with Colombia and advancing on penalties in the quarterfinals.

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How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Switzerland could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

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How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Switzerland could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Switzerland have remained among the world’s most competitive teams for several years with consistently strong rankings. They reached their highest-ever FIFA ranking of 3rd in 1993, while their lowest came in 1998 when they dropped to 83rd.

Argentina’s highest ranking

Argentina’s place among the best teams in the world has been built by generations of great players. They reached the top of the FIFA World Ranking for the first time in 2007 and have returned to 1st on several occasions since, while their lowest position was 24th in 1996.

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