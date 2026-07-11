Norway vs England LIVE Updates: Second half underway (1-1) in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals

A great match is coming with a spot in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup on the line as Norway and England play in the quarterfinals.

Maybe the most unexpected team in this part of the competition is Norway, who are a good team fueled by an extraordinary player like Erling Haaland. While they have been solid collectively, the forward has been too important, scoring two goals in the 2-1 victory over Brazil.

Among the expected participants in this round is England, who are meeting expectations, although not without some difficulty. After struggling to beat DR Congo, they did so again in a 3-2 victory over Mexico, in which they played most of the second half with 10 men after a red card to Jarell Quansah.