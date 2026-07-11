Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

Norway vs England LIVE Updates: Second half underway (1-1) in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
These teams play for a spot in the semifinal
© Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesThese teams play for a spot in the semifinal

A great match is coming with a spot in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup on the line as Norway and England play in the quarterfinals.

Maybe the most unexpected team in this part of the competition is Norway, who are a good team fueled by an extraordinary player like Erling Haaland. While they have been solid collectively, the forward has been too important, scoring two goals in the 2-1 victory over Brazil.

Among the expected participants in this round is England, who are meeting expectations, although not without some difficulty. After struggling to beat DR Congo, they did so again in a 3-2 victory over Mexico, in which they played most of the second half with 10 men after a red card to Jarell Quansah.

Add as a preferredsource on Google
Advertisement

Norway control possession without finding spaces

81' Norway control the ball but cannot break through England's defense.

Bukayo Saka shot wide for England

77' Bukayo Saka cuts inside from the right and sends a left-footed shot that goes just wide of the post.

Norway miss chance from corner

75' Norway take a corner from the left, and the ball falls to Kristoffer Ajer, who heads it backward but cannot find the target.

Oscar Bobb misses chance on Norway counterattack

73' Norway create a good counterattack, but Oscar Bobb does not decide whether to shoot or look for the cross.

Match resumes after hydration break

70' Play resumes after the hydration break.

Advertisement

England substitution

70' Anthony Gordon comes off and Reece James enters for England.

Hydration break

68' The match is paused for a hydration break.

Norway make double substitution

67' Alexander Sørloth and Andreas Schjelderup come off, with Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa entering for Norway.

Anthony Gordon chance stopped by Schjelderup for England

65' Anthony Gordon gets down the left and sends a cross that falls to Harry Kane, but Andreas Schjelderup anticipates and clears the danger.

Norway keep possession as England wait

61' Norway keep the ball while England sit back and wait.

Advertisement

Julian Ryerson replaced by Fredrik Aursnes for Norway

59' Julian Ryerson comes off and Fredrik Aursnes enters for Norway.

Haaland foul leads to Norway goal being disallowed

56' VAR calls the referee to review the play, and the decision is changed after Erling Haaland is ruled to have pushed Elliott Anderson, leading to the goal being disallowed.

Torbjørn Heggem GOAL for Norway

54' Torbjørn Heggem scores from a corner, and the goal is being reviewed by VAR.

Erling Haaland header saved by Pickford for Norway

52' Julian Ryerson sends a cross into the box, and Erling Haaland's header is easily saved by Jordan Pickford, who pushes it away for a corner.

Alexander Sørloth shot saved by Pickford for Norway

51' Alexander Sørloth sends a right-footed cross that goes toward goal, and Jordan Pickford pushes it away for a corner.

Advertisement

Second half begins

The second half starts.

Declan Rice and Noni Madueke replaced for England

Declan Rice and Noni Madueke come off, with Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka entering for England.

Halftime

45+4' The first half ends.

Harry Kane goal ruled out for England

45+4' Jude Bellingham provides the assist for Harry Kane, who scores, but the goal is ruled out for offside.

GOAAAAAAL Jude Bellingham for England

45+1' Anthony Gordon beats his marker on the left and finds Jude Bellingham, who controls the ball well and finishes with his left foot for the goal.

Advertisement

Martin Ødegaard shot saved by Pickford for Norway

39' Martin Ødegaard fires a low shot, but Jordan Pickford makes the save.

Alexander Sørloth shot goes over the bar for Norway

39' Alexander Sørloth controls a long ball with his chest inside the box and fires a left-footed shot that goes over the bar.

GOAAAAAAL Andreas Schjelderup scores for Norway

35' Andreas Schjelderup shoots with his left foot from the left side, sending the ball over Pickford and into the far corner.

Erling Haaland header saved by Pickford for Norway

34' Julian Ryerson sends a cross from the right, and Erling Haaland's header goes straight into Jordan Pickford's hands.

Harry Kane shot goes wide for England

30' Harry Kane takes the free kick, but his effort goes wide.

Advertisement

Jude Bellingham wins free kick for England

27' Foul on Jude Bellingham on the edge of the box.

Match resumes

26' The game restarts.

Nico O'Reilly shot goes wide for England

23' Noni Madueke receives a cross at the far post and sends a powerful right-footed cross into the box, but Nico O'Reilly tries to control it and the ball goes just wide of the post.

Hydration break

23' The referee stops the match for a hydration break.

Noni Madueke cannot reach Anderson's cross

19' Elliot Anderson sends a cross from the left, but Jude Bellingham cannot get a touch on it before Noni Madueke.

Advertisement

Declan Rice corner kick for England

16' Anthony Gordon wins a corner from the left, Declan Rice takes the corner with a curling delivery, but it is cleared at the near post.

England dominate possession

15' England have 73% of the ball but have not created any chances on goal yet.

Norway keep possession

11' Norway slow things down with the ball between the defenders.

England look for the wings

9' England try to switch play to the wings with long passes toward Noni Madueke or Anthony Gordon.

Norway struggle to keep possession

6' Norway cannot keep the ball for long when they recover it.

Advertisement

England keep possession

3' England keep control of the ball, moving it from side to side.

Kickoff

The match between Norway and England begins.

The referees

The referees for this match are Clément Turpin (Referee, France), Nicolas Danos (Assistant Referee 1, France), Benjamin Pagès (Assistant Referee 2, France), Alejandro Hernández Hernández (Fourth Official, Spain), José Enrique Naranjo Pérez (Reserve Assistant Referee, Spain), Jérôme Brisard (Video Assistant Referee, France), Armando Villarreal (Assistant VAR, United States) and Carlos del Cerro Grande (Support VAR, Spain).

The next rival

The winner of this match will play Argentina or Switzerland in the semifinal on July 15 at 3 p.m. ET at Atlanta Stadium.

Their campaigns

Norway are in this round after finishing second in Group I by beating Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2 before losing 4-1 to France. In the Round of 32 they beat Ivory Coast 2-1 before defeating Brazil 2-1 in the quarterfinals.
England won Group L with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, a 0-0 draw with Ghana and a 2-0 victory over Panama. In the Round of 32 they beat DR Congo 2-1 before defeating Mexico 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Confirmed lineups

Norway: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Berge, Odegaard, Berg; Sorloth, Haaland, Schjelderup.

England: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

The stadium

The venue for this match is Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States. It has a capacity of 64,478.

Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of the match Norway vs England.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Jarell Quansah playing for England against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Jarell Quansah playing for England against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

England face Norway in a crucial 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash, where Jarell Quansah won't be available for this match.

Why isn’t Antonio Nusa starting for Norway against England at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Antonio Nusa starting for Norway against England at the 2026 World Cup?

Once Norway's lineup against England was unveiled, the exclusion of Antonio Nusa raised some eyebrows among fans.

Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

England face Norway in a crucial 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash, where Bukayo Saka will begin the match from the bench.

Why aren’t Reece James and Djed Spence starting for England against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Why aren’t Reece James and Djed Spence starting for England against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

With England facing Norway, the absence of both Reece James and Sjed Spence in the starting lineup raised some eyebrows among fans.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo