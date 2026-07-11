Norway vs England LIVE Updates: Second half underway (1-1) in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals

A great match is coming with a spot in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup on the line as Norway and England play in the quarterfinals.
Maybe the most unexpected team in this part of the competition is Norway, who are a good team fueled by an extraordinary player like Erling Haaland. While they have been solid collectively, the forward has been too important, scoring two goals in the 2-1 victory over Brazil.
Among the expected participants in this round is England, who are meeting expectations, although not without some difficulty. After struggling to beat DR Congo, they did so again in a 3-2 victory over Mexico, in which they played most of the second half with 10 men after a red card to Jarell Quansah.
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Norway control possession without finding spaces
81' Norway control the ball but cannot break through England's defense.
Bukayo Saka shot wide for England
77' Bukayo Saka cuts inside from the right and sends a left-footed shot that goes just wide of the post.
Norway miss chance from corner
75' Norway take a corner from the left, and the ball falls to Kristoffer Ajer, who heads it backward but cannot find the target.
Oscar Bobb misses chance on Norway counterattack
73' Norway create a good counterattack, but Oscar Bobb does not decide whether to shoot or look for the cross.
Match resumes after hydration break
70' Play resumes after the hydration break.
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England substitution
70' Anthony Gordon comes off and Reece James enters for England.
Hydration break
68' The match is paused for a hydration break.
Norway make double substitution
67' Alexander Sørloth and Andreas Schjelderup come off, with Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa entering for Norway.
Anthony Gordon chance stopped by Schjelderup for England
65' Anthony Gordon gets down the left and sends a cross that falls to Harry Kane, but Andreas Schjelderup anticipates and clears the danger.
Norway keep possession as England wait
61' Norway keep the ball while England sit back and wait.
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Julian Ryerson replaced by Fredrik Aursnes for Norway
59' Julian Ryerson comes off and Fredrik Aursnes enters for Norway.
Haaland foul leads to Norway goal being disallowed
56' VAR calls the referee to review the play, and the decision is changed after Erling Haaland is ruled to have pushed Elliott Anderson, leading to the goal being disallowed.
Torbjørn Heggem GOAL for Norway
54' Torbjørn Heggem scores from a corner, and the goal is being reviewed by VAR.
Erling Haaland header saved by Pickford for Norway
52' Julian Ryerson sends a cross into the box, and Erling Haaland's header is easily saved by Jordan Pickford, who pushes it away for a corner.
Alexander Sørloth shot saved by Pickford for Norway
51' Alexander Sørloth sends a right-footed cross that goes toward goal, and Jordan Pickford pushes it away for a corner.
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Second half begins
The second half starts.
Declan Rice and Noni Madueke replaced for England
Declan Rice and Noni Madueke come off, with Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka entering for England.
Halftime
45+4' The first half ends.
Harry Kane goal ruled out for England
45+4' Jude Bellingham provides the assist for Harry Kane, who scores, but the goal is ruled out for offside.
GOAAAAAAL Jude Bellingham for England
45+1' Anthony Gordon beats his marker on the left and finds Jude Bellingham, who controls the ball well and finishes with his left foot for the goal.
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Martin Ødegaard shot saved by Pickford for Norway
39' Martin Ødegaard fires a low shot, but Jordan Pickford makes the save.
Alexander Sørloth shot goes over the bar for Norway
39' Alexander Sørloth controls a long ball with his chest inside the box and fires a left-footed shot that goes over the bar.
GOAAAAAAL Andreas Schjelderup scores for Norway
35' Andreas Schjelderup shoots with his left foot from the left side, sending the ball over Pickford and into the far corner.
Erling Haaland header saved by Pickford for Norway
34' Julian Ryerson sends a cross from the right, and Erling Haaland's header goes straight into Jordan Pickford's hands.
Harry Kane shot goes wide for England
30' Harry Kane takes the free kick, but his effort goes wide.
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Jude Bellingham wins free kick for England
27' Foul on Jude Bellingham on the edge of the box.
Match resumes
26' The game restarts.
Nico O'Reilly shot goes wide for England
23' Noni Madueke receives a cross at the far post and sends a powerful right-footed cross into the box, but Nico O'Reilly tries to control it and the ball goes just wide of the post.
Hydration break
23' The referee stops the match for a hydration break.
Noni Madueke cannot reach Anderson's cross
19' Elliot Anderson sends a cross from the left, but Jude Bellingham cannot get a touch on it before Noni Madueke.
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Declan Rice corner kick for England
16' Anthony Gordon wins a corner from the left, Declan Rice takes the corner with a curling delivery, but it is cleared at the near post.
England dominate possession
15' England have 73% of the ball but have not created any chances on goal yet.
Norway keep possession
11' Norway slow things down with the ball between the defenders.
England look for the wings
9' England try to switch play to the wings with long passes toward Noni Madueke or Anthony Gordon.
Norway struggle to keep possession
6' Norway cannot keep the ball for long when they recover it.
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England keep possession
3' England keep control of the ball, moving it from side to side.
Kickoff
The match between Norway and England begins.
The referees
The referees for this match are Clément Turpin (Referee, France), Nicolas Danos (Assistant Referee 1, France), Benjamin Pagès (Assistant Referee 2, France), Alejandro Hernández Hernández (Fourth Official, Spain), José Enrique Naranjo Pérez (Reserve Assistant Referee, Spain), Jérôme Brisard (Video Assistant Referee, France), Armando Villarreal (Assistant VAR, United States) and Carlos del Cerro Grande (Support VAR, Spain).
The next rival
The winner of this match will play Argentina or Switzerland in the semifinal on July 15 at 3 p.m. ET at Atlanta Stadium.
Their campaigns
Norway are in this round after finishing second in Group I by beating Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2 before losing 4-1 to France. In the Round of 32 they beat Ivory Coast 2-1 before defeating Brazil 2-1 in the quarterfinals. England won Group L with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, a 0-0 draw with Ghana and a 2-0 victory over Panama. In the Round of 32 they beat DR Congo 2-1 before defeating Mexico 3-2 in the quarterfinals.