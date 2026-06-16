Why Paulo Dybala is missing the 2026 World Cup for Argentina

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentina arrive as one of the favorites to win the 2026 edition. To achieve that, they make their debut in the competition today against Algeria. Despite their veteran status, Lionel Messi and Nicolás Otamendi are part of the roster that will play in this tournament. However, Paulo Dybala emerges as La Albiceleste’s major absence, as he remains a starter for AS Roma and does not have any injuries.

Paulo Dybala has been left out of Argentina’s roster for the 2026 World Cup due to tactical decisions. Despite still playing for AS Roma, he is already 32 years old and never consolidated himself as an undisputed starter under Lionel Scaloni. Because of this, he has decided to bet on different players, as Lionel Messi emerges as the starter in that position and they are looking for promising players as his replacement.

“Paulo is a great player, it goes without saying… There are kids who make their debut and show important things. In our case, there are kids who have consolidated themselves in that area of the field and deserve an opportunity… There is no doubt about the quality he has, we care about him and he is a fantastic guy, but we look at the present and what others can offer us looking toward the future,” Scaloni revealed, via TyC Sports.

Along with the decision to bet on promising players, Dybala is coming off a season marked by injuries. After suffering two muscle injuries and two knee injuries, he missed 19 matches with AS Roma. Because of this, he played only 27 matches, scoring three goals and providing eight assists. Despite this, he appears close to renewing his contract, with this being a key step in fighting for his return to Argentina by gaining more playing time.

Paulo Dybala of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup winning trophy.

Thiago Almada and Nico Paz endanger Dybala’s Argentina future

Seeking a generational transition, head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to bet on very young players for the 2026 World Cup. Although Argentina still have some veterans in the squad, they have incorporated Thiago Almada and Nico Paz as key parts of their sporting project. Because of this, Paulo Dybala’s return to La Albiceleste could become more complicated than expected.

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Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Almada and Paz could gain significant prominence. As both are creative players with plenty of pace, they could be the key to Lionel Messi’s future retirement. If they manage to shine over the coming years, Dybala may not return to La Albiceleste, as he would already be 35 years old by the 2028 Copa América.