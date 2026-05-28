Argentina 2026 World Cup roster: Scaloni finalizing 26-man squad with Real Madrid’s Mastantuono reportedly ruled out

With just three days remaining before FIFA’s official June 1 roster deadline, Lionel Scaloni is putting the finishing touches on the 26-man squad tasked with defending Argentina’s crown in North America. According to prominent sports journalist Martín Arévalo, the Albiceleste manager is scheduled to publicly unveil his final World Cup selection this Friday, May 29.

Amid intense speculation over the final spots, renowned Argentine soccer insider Gastón Edul reports that Real Madrid’s teenage midfielder, Franco Mastantuono, has been left off the plane to North America.

On the eve of the official announcement, Edul revealed that Scaloni personally communicated the heartbreaking decision to the youngster, confirming he will not feature in the title defense.

Mastantuono has long been highly regarded by Scaloni, serving as a frequent inclusion during the latter stages of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers and recent international friendlies. However, a recent dip in form at the club level with Real Madrid ultimately forced Scaloni’s hand, prompting the tactician to prioritize other options in a loaded midfield engine room.

Franco Mastantuono during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match. (Getty Images)

Mastantuono’s journey with the National Team

Since breaking into the senior international setup, Mastantuono was selected for three consecutive FIFA international windows when fully healthy, missing out only during a brief injury layoff between October and November.

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see also Lionel Scaloni backs Argentina’s backup goalkeepers amid Emiliano Martinez injury concerns

In total, the former River Plate star logged four caps for the absolute national team: three highly competitive World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Venezuela, and Ecuador, and a final send-off friendly against Zambia at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.

The midfielder even achieved the rare milestone of wearing Argentina’s iconic No. 10 shirt. With captain Lionel Messi sidelined by an injury during a stretch of the 2025 qualifiers, Scaloni handed the prestigious mantle to the Real Madrid prospect, signaling his status as one of the country’s most promising future pillars.

A volatile first season at Real Madrid

Mastantuono arrived at Real Madrid from River Plate in a blockbusting transfer package valued at approximately $72 million, with expectations that he would instantly become the club’s next generational superstar.

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While his tenure in Spain started brightly under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, the midfielder gradually lost his grip on a starting role, eventually becoming a fixture on the Los Blancos bench.

Just as he was finding his footing, a persistent bout of pubalgia sidelined him for a critical stretch. Following Alonso’s departure, Mastantuono found playing time even harder to come by under new manager Álvaro Arbeloa.

Over the course of the season, the Argentine featured in 35 matches for Real Madrid, but managed just 17 starts, contributing three goals and a solitary assist. This lack of consistent momentum ultimately cost him a dream ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

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