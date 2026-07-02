How Portugal’s win, draw, or loss vs Croatia could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

In one of the most anticipated Round of 32 matchups of the 2026 World Cup, Portugal and Croatia are battling for much more than mere survival. This heavyweight clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric will directly alter the tournament landscape. Let’s take a closer look at the knockout scenarios and how the ultimate victor will impact the rest of the bracket.

Both national teams arrive in Toronto after finishing as runners-up in their respective groups. Portugal secured second place in Group K behind Colombia, while Croatia recovered from an opening defeat to England to finish second in Group L, setting up the first-ever World Cup meeting between these European rivals.

Portugal advanced through the group stage unbeaten but without completely convincing. Roberto Martinez’s side opened with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, produced a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic brace, and then played out a goalless draw with Colombia.

Croatia also experienced mixed fortunes before finding momentum. Zlatko Dalic’s side suffered a 4-2 defeat against England before responding with narrow victories over Panama and Ghana to secure qualification for the knockout rounds.

Pos. Team Pld W-D-L Pts Status 1. Colombia 3 2-1-0 7 Advanced 2. Portugal 3 1-2-0 5 Advanced 3. DR Congo 3 1-1-1 4 Advanced 4. Uzbekistan 3 0-0-3 0 Eliminated

The matchup also renews a rivalry that has largely favored Portugal. The Selecao das Quinas has won seven of the previous ten meetings between the two countries, although the Checkered Ones have built a reputation for thriving in World Cup knockout soccer regardless of previous records.

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Pos Team Pld W-D-L Pts Status 1. England 3 2-1-0 7 Advanced 2. Croatia 3 2-0-1 6 Advanced 3. Ghana 3 1-1-1 4 Eliminated 4. Panama 3 0-0-3 0 Eliminated

What happens if Portugal wins and Croatia loses?

A victory over Croatia would send Portugal into the Round of 16, where another demanding challenge would await. The national team would face the winner of Spain vs. Austria, with the opportunity to continue chasing a place in the quarter-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring.

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Should Portugal progress beyond that stage, the route becomes even more demanding. A potential quarter-final against Belgium or the United States could follow, while later rounds may feature European giants such as France, Germany, or the Netherlands, highlighting just how difficult this section of the bracket could become.

Despite the challenge, Portugal would remain among the tournament favorites. With experienced stars and attacking quality throughout the squad, advancing against Croatia would keep the dream of another World Cup title very much alive.

What happens if the match is tied after 90 minutes?

A draw at the end of regulation would only be the beginning of the drama. Knockout matches cannot finish level, meaning the contest would move into 30 minutes of extra time, and if neither side finds a winner, a penalty shootout would decide who progresses.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal drinks at the hydration break

From a bracket perspective, the outcome remains identical regardless of whether qualification comes after 90 minutes, extra time, or penalties. The advancing team would continue along the same knockout path, while the defeated nation would see its World Cup campaign come to an immediate end.

What happens if Croatia wins and Portugal loses?

Should Croatia eliminate Portugal, one of the tournament’s leading contenders would exit far earlier than expected. Croatia would inherit Portugal’s position in the bracket and continue into the Round of 16 to face the winner of Spain versus Austria.

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Petar Musa #26 of Croatia celebrates with teammates.

Such an upset would significantly alter the balance of power on this side of the tournament. Portugal’s elimination would remove one of Europe’s strongest squads from the competition, potentially creating a more favorable route for other title challengers hoping to reach the latter stages.

Croatia, meanwhile, would gain enormous momentum from defeating such a high-profile opponent. Advancing beyond Cristiano Ronaldo’s side would represent one of the biggest results of the knockout stage and reinforce the national team’s reputation as a dangerous tournament competitor.

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