How to watch Switzerland vs Algeria in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Switzerland vs Algeria on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Switzerland vs Algeria WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Thursday, July 2, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Switzerland storms into the knockout stage with an unbeaten record from Group B, showcasing a potent attack that netted seven goals in three games. Established as one of Europe’s most consistent and difficult-to-beat sides, the Swiss have a point to prove. Despite reaching the knockout rounds in the last three tournaments, they haven’t won a match at this stage since they hosted the competition in 1954, creating a sense of urgency to finally break the curse.

Algeria’s journey has been far more dramatic, securing their spot as one of the top third-placed teams after an inconsistent group stage performance. For the Desert Foxes, this is a historic moment, marking only the second time in their nation’s history they have reached this phase of the tournament. They face the monumental task of overcoming a seasoned Swiss team to win their first-ever knockout game on the world’s biggest stage.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The tournament has highlighted contrasting paths for these two nations. Switzerland navigated their group with clinical efficiency, blending two victories with a draw to finish on top. Their performance has solidified their reputation as a tactically disciplined team that executes its game plan effectively. In contrast, Algeria‘s advancement was a roller-coaster, defined by a crucial win, a hard-fought draw, and a heavy loss to Argentina, showcasing both their resilience and vulnerability.

This match projects as a fascinating clash of styles. Both sides have demonstrated a preference for controlling possession, but their approaches differ. Switzerland builds attacks methodically, relying on a structured defense that rarely concedes high-quality chances. Algeria, while technically skilled with a high passing accuracy, has shown significant defensive frailties, conceding seven goals from open play in the group stage. The outcome could hinge on whether Algeria‘s backline can withstand Switzerland‘s organized and persistent offensive pressure.

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The motivations for both squads are crystal clear. For Switzerland, the objective is to overcome a significant historical hurdle and advance past the first knockout round, a feat they haven’t accomplished in over 70 years. For Algeria, this is a golden opportunity to etch their names in history. A victory would represent their greatest-ever achievement in the competition and signal their arrival as a formidable force in international soccer.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This Round of 32 fixture will be the first-ever meeting between Switzerland and Algeria. With no prior competitive or friendly matches to draw from, both teams will be entering uncharted territory, adding an extra layer of unpredictability to this high-stakes encounter.

While they have never faced each other, their records against opponents from the respective confederations tell a story. Switzerland holds a perfect record against African nations in the tournament, winning both of their previous encounters, including a 1-0 victory over Cameroon in 2022. Conversely, Algeria has struggled against European opposition, managing just a single win in ten attempts—a famous 2-1 victory over West Germany back in 1982.

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Recent trends suggest goals could be on the menu. Both teams were involved in high-scoring affairs during the group stage. All three of Switzerland‘s matches in this tournament have seen both teams find the net, a pattern extending to eight of their last ten fixtures overall. Similarly, Algeria‘s last two group games were packed with goals, including a thrilling 3-3 draw with Austria, indicating that both defenses can be breached.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face key selection decisions influenced by player fitness ahead of this crucial knockout tie.

Switzerland‘s primary concern revolves around the availability of right-back Silvan Widmer, who is a doubt due to a hip injury. If he is unable to feature, Denis Zakaria or Luca Jaquez could step in. The big story for the Swiss, however, is the explosive form of Johan Manzambi. With three goals and an assist already, the young midfielder has almost certainly secured a starting role and will be the main creative threat.

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For Algeria, the focus is on forward Mohammed Amoura, who is recovering from a thigh injury sustained against Argentina. He is listed as questionable but could provide a significant boost from the bench if deemed fit to play. The rest of the squad is expected to be available, giving the manager a strong pool of players to choose from.

Switzerland Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Sow, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo.

This formation allows Switzerland to control the midfield with the experienced duo of Freuler and Xhaka while unleashing the in-form Manzambi in an advanced role just behind the main striker, Breel Embolo. This setup provides defensive stability and a dynamic attacking threat.

Algeria Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Chaibi, Bentaleb; Mahrez, Maza, Aouar; Gouiri.

Algeria will likely rely on the veteran leadership of Riyad Mahrez on the wing and the central defensive pairing of Mandi and Bensebaini. The technical skill of midfielders like Houssem Aouar and Nabil Bentaleb will be crucial in their efforts to control the tempo and create chances for striker Amine Gouiri.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Switzerland vs Algeria live stream on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and mobile devices, allowing you to watch the game at home or on the go.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can stream matches from leagues like Liga MX or LaLiga.

A monthly subscription to the service costs $14.99, providing comprehensive coverage of world soccer throughout the year.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.