Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2026 World Cup will be his ‘last dance’ with Portugal, but 1,000-goal dream remains alive, says sister Katia

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future has become one of the most talked-about questions in soccer, particularly now that the 41-year-old is competing at the 2026 World Cup. Before kickoff in Portugal‘s match against Croatia, the superstar’s sister Katia Aveiro told reporters that this tournament will be his “last dance” with the national team, though his pursuit of the 1,000-goal milestone is expected to continue.

In a video reported by SportTV, Katia Aveiro spoke to reporters before the match, dropping a bombshell on Ronaldo’s international future. “From the information I have, you can start saying your goodbyes, because I believe this is it. so enjoy it,” she stated.

With Portugal set to battle Croatia in a Round of 32 clash at the World Cup, Katia Aveiro expressed her hope that this game will not mark her brother’s final chapter with the national team: “I believe it’s not today just yet that you’ll be saying goodbye, but it will be soon. I strongly believe this is the farewell, so enjoy it a lot, because it will be difficult to find someone like him.“

When pressed further on her comments, she was asked whether Ronaldo’s chase of the 1,000-goal mark was still on. “Ah, yes, no, I am talking about the Portugal National Team. The information I have from a reliable source, I believe it is a last dance, so let’s enjoy it,” she quickly clarified.

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A retirement from international duty would mean Ronaldo sits out Portugal’s 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign, where the Selecao enter as defending champions following their 2025 title. With the opening fixture against Wales scheduled for September 24th, that match could mark the first of a new era for Portuguese soccer.

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Will Ronaldo reach the 1,000-goal mark?

Ronaldo already holds the record for the most goals scored in the history of the sport, and one of his final career ambitions is becoming the first player ever to reach 1,000. His tally currently stands at 975, meaning he needs 25 more before he can consider hanging up his boots for good.

Should he step away from international soccer, Al Nassr becomes his only remaining stage to chase that milestone. His contract with the Saudi Arabian club runs through June 2027, giving him the entirety of the 2026-27 season across the Saudi Pro League, AFC Champions League, Saudi Super Cup, and King’s Cup to get there.