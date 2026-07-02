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Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have company as Vinicus equals rare World Cup goalscoring record

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal, Vinicius Junior (M) of Brazil, and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.
© Charles McQuillan, Ryan Pierse & Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal, Vinicius Junior (M) of Brazil, and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.

Ascending to the realm of the soccering gods, Vinicius Junior has claimed a World Cup milestone previously conquered only by titans like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The 2026 tournament has already produced memorable individual displays, but few have generated as much excitement as his performances throughout the group stage.

Brazil has relied heavily on Vinicius Jr. during the opening phase of the tournament, and the winger has responded with a series of match-winning performances. He has scored four goals and added one assist across three group-stage matches, finding the net against Morocco, Haiti and Scotland while helping Brazil finish the opening round impressively.

His campaign began with an important goal in the draw against Morocco before another strong display in the victory over Haiti. Vinicius then produced his finest outing yet by scoring twice against Scotland, underlining his growing influence on the biggest stage in international soccer.

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Record shared with Ronaldo and Messi

According to Opta and Squawka, Vinicius Jr. has now become only the third player in World Cup history to be named Man of the Match in all three group-stage matches of a single tournament. The achievement places him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who accomplished the feat with Portugal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and Lionel Messi, who repeated it while leading Argentina at the 2014 World Cup.

Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Junior of Brazil

Ronaldo earned the individual honor against Brazil, Ivory Coast, and North Korea during the tournament in South Africa. Four years later, Messi received the same recognition for his performances against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran, and Nigeria as Argentina advanced all the way to the final.

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PlayerTeamTournamentGroup-stage opponents
Cristiano RonaldoPortugal2010Brazil, Ivory Coast, North Korea
Lionel MessiArgentina2014Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iran, Nigeria
Vinicius JuniorBrazil2026Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Winning one Man of the Match award at a World Cup is considered a significant accomplishment, while collecting two is exceptionally rare. Receiving the honor in every group-stage fixture has now happened only three times, with Vinicius joining two players widely regarded as the greatest players in history.

Elite company at the world’s biggest tournament

Being compared with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has become increasingly common for soccer’s brightest young stars, but Vinicius Jr. has now matched them in another statistic that only the very best have achieved. His performances have combined consistent goals, creativity, and decisive contributions, allowing Brazil to build momentum heading into the knockout rounds.

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Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil celebrates with teammates.

Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil celebrates with teammates.

Whether he can continue that level in the matches ahead remains to be seen, but his place in World Cup history has already been secured. As Brazil prepares for another crucial test against Norway in the last 16, Vinicius carries the confidence of a player enjoying the finest international tournament of his career.

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